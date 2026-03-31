Italy miss third straight World Cup after loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina; Turkey to face USMNT after playoff win against Kosovo

Following the loss, Italy are the first former Champion to miss out on three tournaments. The last World Cup Italy played in was the 2014 tournament held in Brazil, where they were eliminated in the group stage. Since then, despite winning the 2020 European Championship, Italy have failed to qualify for soccer's biggest tournament once again.

Italy owned the early part of the match, but following Kean's goal, things started to fall apart for Gennaro Gattuso's side. Alessandro Bastoni got sent off right before the break, and Bosnia took control of the match afterward.

The Zmajevi had 30 shot attempts to Italy's nine and held 61 percent of possession. They had an xG of 2.66 to Italy's 0.89. Still, Italy largely contained Bosnia thanks to a strong performance from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had 10 saves on the night. Yet, in penalties, it would ultimately be the home side who prevailed, as they were perfect while Italy missed two shots.

Bosnia are headed to just their second-ever World Cup, returning for the first time since their 2014 debut, and will land in Group B alongside co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.