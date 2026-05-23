Prime minister Keir Starmer calls for Arsenal's Champions League final clash vs PSG to be made free-to-air in UK

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final after a dramatic victory over Atletico Madrid, ending a two-decade wait to return to the pinnacle of European football. Having already secured their first Premier League title since 2004 earlier this week, the Gunners are chasing a historic double, but Starmer insists the accessibility of the match is about more than just his personal allegiances.

Starmer added: "I am a firm believer that the final of this competition should remain free to watch, whether Arsenal have made it or not. Obviously, I want as many fellow fans as possible to be able to watch our team in this historic final for the first time in 20 years. However, this is bigger than that. This is about supporters of all teams coming together in living rooms and pubs in every corner of the country to watch the most elite players in Europe battle it out. Hard-working people should not have to worry about forking out for a subscription to watch a game of this magnitude."