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Prime minister Keir Starmer calls for Arsenal's Champions League final clash vs PSG to be made free-to-air in UK
Starmer fights for the fans
In a direct appeal to broadcasters, Sir Starmer has expressed his disappointment over the decision to keep the Champions League final behind a subscription. The UK Prime Minister, a well-known Arsenal supporter, has written to TNT Sports executives to urge a change in policy, noting that every final since the competition's rebranding in 1992 has previously been available for free.
In a letter to TNT executives, Starmer wrote: "I was saddened to see that, for the first time since the competition started 34 years ago, TNT Sports has decided that [the fixture] will not be free to watch for football supporters here in the UK. The Champions League is the biggest club football competition in the world and rightly means a lot to fans in this country - the home of football."
- AFP
A historic moment for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final after a dramatic victory over Atletico Madrid, ending a two-decade wait to return to the pinnacle of European football. Having already secured their first Premier League title since 2004 earlier this week, the Gunners are chasing a historic double, but Starmer insists the accessibility of the match is about more than just his personal allegiances.
Starmer added: "I am a firm believer that the final of this competition should remain free to watch, whether Arsenal have made it or not. Obviously, I want as many fellow fans as possible to be able to watch our team in this historic final for the first time in 20 years. However, this is bigger than that. This is about supporters of all teams coming together in living rooms and pubs in every corner of the country to watch the most elite players in Europe battle it out. Hard-working people should not have to worry about forking out for a subscription to watch a game of this magnitude."
Broadcaster defends subscription model
TNT Sports, which rebranded from BT Sport following its acquisition by Warner Bros Discovery, has moved away from the previous tradition of streaming the final for free on YouTube. Instead, viewers are being directed toward the HBO Max platform. While many Sky customers receive the service at no extra cost, others are required to pay a minimum fee to access the game.
Responding to the pressure, TNT Sports said in a statement: "It has been a privilege to bring Uefa club competitions to sports fans across the UK throughout the season. Having three Premier League clubs reach the finals shows the strength of English football and something that we are proud to continue to support. We have made all three Uefa finals this year available from just £4.99, the price for a month-long subscription to HBO Max that also includes the great entertainment on the service. This represents exceptional value for fans to watch the conclusion of the competitions."
- AFP
Pressure builds on sporting bodies
Starmer's intervention follows his recent calls for FIFA to address ticket affordability for the upcoming World Cup. By targeting the Champions League final, Starmer is highlighting a shift in the broadcasting landscape that has seen European finals for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace also kept behind subscription walls this season, sparking frustration among the wider sporting community.
Starmer concluded his letter with a firm request: "We should be putting supporters first. That is why I have already encouraged Fifa to do more to make tickets more affordable at this summer's World Cup. That is also why I want to strongly urge you to reconsider and make the final next Saturday free to watch for the millions of passionate football fans in this country."