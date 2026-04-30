Kaizer Chiefs 'were not there and got punished' by Siwelele! Cedric Kaze explains latest blow in race for the CAF Confederation Cup spot
Unexpected turn of events
First-half goals from Tebogo Potsane and Siphesihle Jeza were all Siwelele needed to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday night.
The result brought to an end Amakhosi's run of seven league matches without a loss where they had managed five victories and two draws.
It was also a massive setback for the Glamour Boys, who are hoping to finish in the top three, which will give them a CAF Confederation Cup ticket for the forthcoming campaign.
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Chiefs pay for a slow start
“I said that it was a game of two halves; we were not there in the first half. Everything started from the build-up, starting the offensive and defensive way, we were not there and got punished,” Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze said in his post-match interview.
“Our reaction was too late, and that’s what we kept talking about: that we need to get over the derby and consult with this game because it’s going to be a tough one, and we saw it.
“We went into the game very late, and that’s how it happened, and I think it’s one of the bigger areas we need to improve. It’s the consistency in our mindset, our behaviour and going forward," the Burundian explained further.
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What Kaze is expecting ahead of Sundowns test
“I believe we came back from halftime with the right mindset," he continued.
"I would say that we were unlucky at some point; we missed a lot of opportunities to score, but that’s how football is, and maybe we're going to take the positive mindset in the second half going into our next game against [Mamelodi] Sundowns," the tactician concluded.
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Where are Chiefs placed?
Amakhosi remain third on 47 points from 26 games, five more than AmaZulu, who are fourth with hopes of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup as well.
After the date with Masandawana, Chiefs will have games against Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and Chippa United to end their campaign.