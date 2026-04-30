Kaizer Chiefs 'were not there and got punished' by Siwelele! Cedric Kaze explains latest blow in race for the CAF Confederation Cup spot

First-half goals from Tebogo Potsane and Siphesihle Jeza were all Siwelele needed to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday night.

The result brought to an end Amakhosi's run of seven league matches without a loss where they had managed five victories and two draws.

It was also a massive setback for the Glamour Boys, who are hoping to finish in the top three, which will give them a CAF Confederation Cup ticket for the forthcoming campaign.



