Kaizer Chiefs welcome double boost ahead of date with relegation-threatened Magesi in bid to go third on PLS table

On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs beat Durban City in the Premier Soccer League fixture that was staged at the FNB Stadium to end their four-match losing run across all competitions.

The lone strike came courtesy of the Democratic Republic of Congo international Glody Lilepo, which ensured the Soweto giants completed a double over the Citizens.

However, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Aden McCarthy were not part of the squad.