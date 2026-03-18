Kaizer Chiefs welcome double boost ahead of date with relegation-threatened Magesi in bid to go third on PLS table
- Backpage
The losing streak ended
On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs beat Durban City in the Premier Soccer League fixture that was staged at the FNB Stadium to end their four-match losing run across all competitions.
The lone strike came courtesy of the Democratic Republic of Congo international Glody Lilepo, which ensured the Soweto giants completed a double over the Citizens.
However, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Aden McCarthy were not part of the squad.
- Backpagepix
Why Mthethwa and McCarthy missed the game
Dependable defender Aden McCarthy and midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa missed the game owing to the suspension they were slapped with.
The duo had collected four yellow cards, which automatically meant they would be banned for one Premier Soccer League assignment.
It was a blow for the club's technical team owing to the influence the two players have had on the pitch in the ongoing 2025/26 season.
Chiefs confirm the two players are back
"This encounter promises to be a fierce battle as Chiefs are chasing a CAF qualification spot, while Magesi are fighting to escape the relegation zone quagmire," the club's media team confirmed.
"Chiefs will be boosted by the return of Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Aden McCarthy, both of whom missed Sunday’s match due to suspension.
"Their availability adds depth to a squad already strengthened by recent recoveries from injury," they added.
Why is the game critical for both teams?
A win for Amakhosi might take them to third, depending on the results their rivals post, while Dikwena Tsa Meetse will strengthen their chances of surviving the axe.