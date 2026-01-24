Kaizer Chiefs warned to forget about Premier Soccer League title! 'The players they have can ONLY secure a position in the top eight'

After 14 games in the Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs are third with 27 points and not too far behind Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mathematically, there is still a high chance of them winning the title, but their lacklustre and inconsistent performance erodes belief in their supporters.

For close to ten seasons now, the Glamour Boys have been elusively chasing the league title. This season, they started on a brighter note before they faltered and later picked themselves up.

Given the gap between them in third and leading Sundowns is just two points, it will not be an intelligent guess to write them off at this point.

But do they have quality players to successfully help in delivering their title ambitions? Former Chiefs midfielder Vusi 'Computer' Lamola says, 'No', the players can only help the Soweto giants seal a top-eight finish.