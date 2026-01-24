Kaizer Chiefs warned to forget about Premier Soccer League title! 'The players they have can ONLY secure a position in the top eight'
Chiefs' quality questioned
After 14 games in the Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs are third with 27 points and not too far behind Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mathematically, there is still a high chance of them winning the title, but their lacklustre and inconsistent performance erodes belief in their supporters.
For close to ten seasons now, the Glamour Boys have been elusively chasing the league title. This season, they started on a brighter note before they faltered and later picked themselves up.
Given the gap between them in third and leading Sundowns is just two points, it will not be an intelligent guess to write them off at this point.
But do they have quality players to successfully help in delivering their title ambitions? Former Chiefs midfielder Vusi 'Computer' Lamola says, 'No', the players can only help the Soweto giants seal a top-eight finish.
Chiefs cannot chase titles
"In terms of the games I've seen them play, Chiefs is a title-chasing type of team, but the kind of players they have is the kind to secure a position in the top eight, not chase titles," Lamola told Soccer Laduma.
"So it's pointing a finger at the guys who are scouting. What are they looking for in a player? Do they want players with ability, or do they want players who will help them sustain a top-eight position? It's that type of situation."
Chiefs asked to be patient
Former Amakhosi defender Tsepo Masilela asked the club's performance to be patient, as their club cannot close the gap between them and Pirates and Sundowns.
“But we will need to be patient. We can’t expect coach Pitso to come in and immediately close the gap between us, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates. These two teams are the high flyers," Masilela said.
"We might need to first target positions three and two. Then the progress will continue. Maybe coach Pitso will do it."
Kaze assesses title chances
However, Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze believes his players can help the club compete for every title.
“The last time that the team won the league was in 2015. For the last two or three seasons, we were not even in the top eight. I think the first thing, to be realistic, is to stay in the park of the first teams," the Burundian tactician said.
"It's still January; we need to take it game by game and stay in that park because everywhere the league is decided in April or the beginning of May," Kaze added.
“There are a lot of things that can happen from now on to May. But we know what we want, and with the squad we have, we will compete in every game."
'Happy with squad'
Although Chiefs' quality has been questioned, the club has not made any new signings for the senior team in the mid-season transfer window. The club's bosses and the technical bench look happy with what they already have, and new faces are unlikely to arrive at Naturena.
But in the off-season window, the Glamour Boys signed more than 10, and Kaze said they are confident with the team.
“I’m very happy with the squad that we have. We signed practically 12 players at the beginning of the season," the former Young Africans tactician explained.
"And as I said, the struggles that we had in pre-season didn’t put the new players into very good conditions to play or to understand how we want to play. Now we have had time to rectify that.
“And we’re pretty sure that we’re going to see more quality from everyone, especially from the new players. And, as well, you know, January is a tricky period. You need to be careful how you sign players, and I’m not saying as well that we’re not signing any player," he added.
“We are looking; if there is an opportunity that we can get, we’ll go get it. The period is ending at the end of the month. But also, the players that we have now, we know that they will compete very well.”
Apart from chasing the PSL title, a big challenge awaits Amakhosi ahead, as they are expected to fiercely defend the Nedbank Cup.