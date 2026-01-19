“I’m very happy with the squad that we have. We signed practically 12 players at the beginning of the season," Kaze told the media on Monday.

"And as I said, the struggles that we had in pre-season didn’t put the new players into very good conditions to play or to understand how we want to play. Now we have had time to rectify that.

“And we’re pretty sure that we’re going to see more quality from everyone, especially from the new players. And, as well, you know, January is a tricky period. You need to be careful how you sign players, and I’m not saying as well that we’re not signing any player," he added.

“We are looking; if there is an opportunity that we can get, we’ll go get it. The period is ending at the end of the month. But also, the players that we have now, we know that they will compete very well.”