Kaizer Chiefs reveal January transfer plans as Soweto giants confirm that they are 'looking' for 'opportunity' to sign new players
Satisfied or not?
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why the club's fans may not see new faces joining their team.
Although the Burundian did not entirely rule out the possibility of new players, he said he is satisfied with his playing unity.
'I am happy'
“I’m very happy with the squad that we have. We signed practically 12 players at the beginning of the season," Kaze told the media on Monday.
"And as I said, the struggles that we had in pre-season didn’t put the new players into very good conditions to play or to understand how we want to play. Now we have had time to rectify that.
“And we’re pretty sure that we’re going to see more quality from everyone, especially from the new players. And, as well, you know, January is a tricky period. You need to be careful how you sign players, and I’m not saying as well that we’re not signing any player," he added.
“We are looking; if there is an opportunity that we can get, we’ll go get it. The period is ending at the end of the month. But also, the players that we have now, we know that they will compete very well.”
Motaung gives club's stance
Kaze's explanation comes after Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung stated that they will only be forced to sign a new player if there is an exceptional player available in the market.
Chiefs' rivals Sundowns and Pirates have signed, and the failure to bring in new players could be a daring gamble the Amakhosi will make, given that these are the clubs they are expected to compete with for trophies.
Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon are the new Sundowns players, while Bucs have brought on board Andre De Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider," Motaung said.
"We are satisfied with our current squad because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad."
Preparations for season resumption
Meanwhile, on their preparations during the Africa Cup of Nations break, Kaze said Chiefs were ready after intensive activities during that period. Amakhosi, who will be looking to return to winning ways in the league, will face Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
"We have had time to prepare. We resumed training on the 28th of December, which gave us until today more than three weeks to prepare for the game, and as we'll prepare for the following games, the schedule is going to be very hectic in the coming weeks," Kaze stated.
"We have done our preparations. We have played friendly games. We have prepared ourselves very well, and we are confident about the game. Tomorrow we are playing against a very good team that has always given us a very tough game.
"We know what we want and will try to minimise the fine margins by working on the small details to allow us to start on the front foot, because it is very important to start on the front foot," he continued.
"As you can see at the top of the log, it is a bit crowded, and everyone wants to stay within the top for the coming few weeks so that you can be able to make a difference."
Amakhosi will host Arrows at the FNB Stadium at 19h30 SAT.