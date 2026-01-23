Masilela's blunt advice for Kaizer Chiefs: Target top 3, Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns are out of reach, even Pitso Mosimane cannot save them

Masilela also explained why he thinks his former club are not in a hurry to sign more players. He says the club are cautious because they plan to appoint a new head coach when the current season ends.

Amakhosi are under both Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who were elevated following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi. The current tacticians were Nabi's assistants but remained at the club and were given the mantle until the end of the season.

“I have a strong feeling Kaizer Chiefs will get a new coach for next season. So do they want to make that mistake now of bringing in new players, giving them three-year contracts, and then come pre-season, the new coach says, ‘I don’t want this guy; I don’t want that guy,’" Masilela stated.

“So if we sign players in January, we might end up stuck with a dilemma on our table. We will not know what to do. Are we going to release guys and pay them out?

“Everything becomes an expense at that time. I have been thinking from that angle. I am thinking that they have eyed someone. They have someone in mind to take over next season.

“We don’t want to spend now because the coach will want his own players. So project 2026. I believe they need a strong coach. A manager. We are all talking about coach Pitso [Mosimane]. I have worked with him [at Bafana Bafana]; I know how he manages."