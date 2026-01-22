Kaizer Chiefs coy on Premier Soccer League title chances insisting realistic targets should be set as 'a lot of things can happen'

However, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has poured cold water on the club's chances of winning the Premier Soccer League crown this season.

He argues there are still a couple of months ahead and many games to be played before being regarded as the league's crown candidates.

“The last time that the team won the league is 2015,” the Burundian tactician told the media.

“Last two, three seasons, we were not even in the top eight. I think the first thing, to be realistic, is to stay in the park of the first teams.

“It’s still January, we need to take game by game, stay in that park because everywhere the league is decided in April or the beginning of May," Kaze added.

“But we know that we’re going to compete game by game. And now we’re going to focus on our next Confederation Cup game.

“There are a lot of things that can happen from now on to May. But we know what we want, and with the squad we have, we will compete in every game," he added.