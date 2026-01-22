Kaizer Chiefs coy on Premier Soccer League title chances insisting realistic targets should be set as 'a lot of things can happen'
Why Chiefs are in the PSL title race
In the off-season transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs brought in a majority of experienced players with some promising talent as well.
Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya, Indonesia), Ethan Chislett (Port Vale, England), Nkanyiso Shinga (FC Alverce, Portugal), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Lebohang Maboe (free), and Khanyisa Mayo (CR Belouizdad, Loan) came to strengthen the team.
The majority have made a positive impact on Amakhosi, who are currently on 27 points, just two behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Both Masandawana and Amakhosi have played 14 games, while second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have 28 points, have managed to feature 12 times.
Amakhosi faithful warned against getting hopes too high
However, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has poured cold water on the club's chances of winning the Premier Soccer League crown this season.
He argues there are still a couple of months ahead and many games to be played before being regarded as the league's crown candidates.
“The last time that the team won the league is 2015,” the Burundian tactician told the media.
“Last two, three seasons, we were not even in the top eight. I think the first thing, to be realistic, is to stay in the park of the first teams.
“It’s still January, we need to take game by game, stay in that park because everywhere the league is decided in April or the beginning of May," Kaze added.
“But we know that we’re going to compete game by game. And now we’re going to focus on our next Confederation Cup game.
“There are a lot of things that can happen from now on to May. But we know what we want, and with the squad we have, we will compete in every game," he added.
Kaze and Ben Youssef to silence doubters?
Meanwhile, Kaze and his colleague Khalil Ben Youssef have been heavily criticised by doubters who feel they don't have the needed qualities to take Chiefs forward.
However, the Burundian tactician is confident they will deliver and that those who have been against them will be forced to eat humble pie.
"I don't feel that I'm not trusted, but I feel that I'm very supported within the team, by the management and the players," he opened up in a presser.
"Sometimes I feel like it is the outside people who are trying to create things, and there is a lack of respect when people talk about those two co-coaches - they don't even know the names.
"We know what we are doing, we are qualified. I'm giving you until the end of the season, we will meet, and I'm pretty sure everyone will apologise," Kaze concluded.
Will Chiefs get past ZESCO?
Kaizer Chiefs will be away in Zambia on Sunday to play ZESCO United in a CAF Confederation Cup outing.
Amakhosi have just a point after a 2-1 loss away to Al Masry and a draw with another Egyptian heavyweight, Zamalek SC.
Zesco United have lost their opening two games in Group D, which puts them at the bottom of the pool.
In his interview with Bola News, former Orlando Pirates and Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma warned the Zambian side.
"My advice to ZESCO United is that they should know that Kaizer Chiefs are not a team that loves to play even when they win the ball," he stated.
“They always like to capitalize on the mistakes of the opposition. When they win the ball, they attack a lot because they have speedy strikers and wingers.
"So as soon as they win the ball, they go forward. So ZESCO United should have a compact defense and play with a lot of caution. ZESCO can win the game; they just have to be careful on counterattacks.
“I wish them all the best. I know Kaizer Chiefs is also my team, so let the best team win, but I will be happier if ZESCO United carries the day," Mbesuma concluded.