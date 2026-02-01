Kaizer Chiefs vs ZESCO United CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs have been riding a wave of confidence following an impressive winning run, highlighted by their trip to Ndola, where they claimed maximum points against a difficult opponent.

That result has fuelled belief within the camp, despite ongoing injury concerns. The co-coaches will be keen to maintain stability and assemble a formidable line-up capable of rising to the occasion.

Chiefs will be without George Matlou, Thabo Cele, Bradley Cross, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Reeve Frosler, and Fiacre Ntwari, although the return of Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo provides a timely boost.

Speaking to the club's media team, Lebohang Maboe emphasised the importance of securing maximum points, acknowledging Zesco United’s physical style, while expressing confidence that Chiefs’ squad depth, possession-based approach, and a good playing surface will give them the edge at home.

“It’s a very important game for us because we need the points in order to have a chance of getting out of the group stage,” said Maboe.

“They are an awkward team to play against, so we are not expecting an easy ride, but I believe that the depth in our squad is more than capable of beating them at home.

“They played a lot of long balls and fight for the second balls, so we will counter that. I’m sure we’ll be playing on a better pitch, and we will try to frustrate them by keeping possession and find openings in their defence, which we noticed late in the game when they were chasing. If we can get the first goal, they will have to come out, and we will try to exploit that.”

Chiefs' possible XI:Petersen, Mc Carthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Solomons, Ndlovu, Maboe, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Velebayi & Lilepo