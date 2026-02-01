|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Kaizer Chiefs vs ZESCO United CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Chiefs vs Zesco Date: 01-February-2026 Kick-off: 15h00 SA Time Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium
How to watch Chiefs vs Zesco online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's 205 & SABC 1
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs team news & squads
Kaizer Chiefs have been riding a wave of confidence following an impressive winning run, highlighted by their trip to Ndola, where they claimed maximum points against a difficult opponent.
That result has fuelled belief within the camp, despite ongoing injury concerns. The co-coaches will be keen to maintain stability and assemble a formidable line-up capable of rising to the occasion.
Chiefs will be without George Matlou, Thabo Cele, Bradley Cross, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Reeve Frosler, and Fiacre Ntwari, although the return of Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo provides a timely boost.
Speaking to the club's media team, Lebohang Maboe emphasised the importance of securing maximum points, acknowledging Zesco United’s physical style, while expressing confidence that Chiefs’ squad depth, possession-based approach, and a good playing surface will give them the edge at home.
“It’s a very important game for us because we need the points in order to have a chance of getting out of the group stage,” said Maboe.
“They are an awkward team to play against, so we are not expecting an easy ride, but I believe that the depth in our squad is more than capable of beating them at home.
“They played a lot of long balls and fight for the second balls, so we will counter that. I’m sure we’ll be playing on a better pitch, and we will try to frustrate them by keeping possession and find openings in their defence, which we noticed late in the game when they were chasing. If we can get the first goal, they will have to come out, and we will try to exploit that.”
Chiefs' possible XI:Petersen, Mc Carthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Solomons, Ndlovu, Maboe, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Velebayi & Lilepo
- ZESCO United
Zesco team news & squads
Zesco United are feeling the heat, but coach Mathews Ndhlovu and captain Lindo Mkhonta are confident their preparation will pay off as they aim to seize the moment.
“As ZESCO United, we are here for a mission. We have prepared very well for this game. We have gone three games without a win, and considering our objectives, we are taking each match very seriously. We are ready for the game on Sunday,” said Ndhlovu.
Mkhonta added that the players are responding well to the technical team’s instructions.
“As ZESCO United players, we are ready for tomorrow’s game. The players have been responding well to the coaches’ instructions. We know we are playing away from home, but we will take each game as it comes,” he said.
Zesco's possible XI: Sakauta, Chepeshi, Chilongoshi, Mkhonta, Chabala, Gantar, Siankombo, Mulenga, Hiver, Musukuma & Kampamba
- Kaizer Chiefs
Head-to-head and recent form
The two sides met last Sunday, with the Soweto giants claiming a 1-0 win thanks to an early goal from Pule Mmodi.
Amakhosi are also enjoying a strong run, winning several 1-0 matches across domestic and continental competitions, bolstered by a solid defensive shape and multiple clean sheets. They currently sit on 4 points in the group and are targeting a knockout spot.
Meanwhile, the visitors are struggling in Group D and remain without points.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition 13-01-19 Zesco 2-1 Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup 19-01-19 Chiefs 1-2 Zesco CAF Confederation Cup 25-01-26 Zesco 0-1 Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup
- Backpagepix
