Lebohang Maboe, ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs vs ZESCO United CAF Confederation Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Amakhosi will welcome the Zambian outfit to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in a much-anticipated encounter that promises to be one for the books. The hosts will be eager to complete a double over Team Ya Ziko and maintain their momentum, while the visitors arrive wounded after falling short at home and are desperate to secure their first win in Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Zesco United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
  • Kick-off time

    Game:Chiefs vs Zesco 
    Date:01-February-2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue:Moses Mabhida Stadium
  • How to watch Chiefs vs Zesco online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's 205 & SABC 1

    Or follow GOAL for live updates.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs team news & squads

    Kaizer Chiefs have been riding a wave of confidence following an impressive winning run, highlighted by their trip to Ndola, where they claimed maximum points against a difficult opponent.

    That result has fuelled belief within the camp, despite ongoing injury concerns. The co-coaches will be keen to maintain stability and assemble a formidable line-up capable of rising to the occasion.

    Chiefs will be without George Matlou, Thabo Cele, Bradley Cross, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Reeve Frosler, and Fiacre Ntwari, although the return of Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo provides a timely boost.

    Speaking to the club's media team, Lebohang Maboe emphasised the importance of securing maximum points, acknowledging Zesco United’s physical style, while expressing confidence that Chiefs’ squad depth, possession-based approach, and a good playing surface will give them the edge at home.

    “It’s a very important game for us because we need the points in order to have a chance of getting out of the group stage,” said Maboe.

    “They are an awkward team to play against, so we are not expecting an easy ride, but I believe that the depth in our squad is more than capable of beating them at home.

    “They played a lot of long balls and fight for the second balls, so we will counter that. I’m sure we’ll be playing on a better pitch, and we will try to frustrate them by keeping possession and find openings in their defence, which we noticed late in the game when they were chasing. If we can get the first goal, they will have to come out, and we will try to exploit that.”

    Chiefs' possible XI:Petersen, Mc Carthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Solomons, Ndlovu, Maboe, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Velebayi & Lilepo

  • Mathews Ndhlovu, ZESCO United, January 2026ZESCO United

    Zesco team news & squads

    Zesco United are feeling the heat, but coach Mathews Ndhlovu and captain Lindo Mkhonta are confident their preparation will pay off as they aim to seize the moment.

    “As ZESCO United, we are here for a mission. We have prepared very well for this game. We have gone three games without a win, and considering our objectives, we are taking each match very seriously. We are ready for the game on Sunday,” said Ndhlovu.

    Mkhonta added that the players are responding well to the technical team’s instructions.

    “As ZESCO United players, we are ready for tomorrow’s game. The players have been responding well to the coaches’ instructions. We know we are playing away from home, but we will take each game as it comes,” he said.

    Zesco's possible XI: Sakauta, Chepeshi, Chilongoshi, Mkhonta, Chabala, Gantar, Siankombo, Mulenga, Hiver, Musukuma & Kampamba

  • Khanyisa Mayo, ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The two sides met last Sunday, with the Soweto giants claiming a 1-0 win thanks to an early goal from Pule Mmodi.

    Amakhosi are also enjoying a strong run, winning several 1-0 matches across domestic and continental competitions, bolstered by a solid defensive shape and multiple clean sheets. They currently sit on 4 points in the group and are targeting a knockout spot.

    Meanwhile, the visitors are struggling in Group D and remain without points.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    13-01-19Zesco 2-1 ChiefsCAF Confederation Cup
    19-01-19Chiefs 1-2 ZescoCAF Confederation Cup
    25-01-26Zesco 0-1 ChiefsCAF Confederation Cup
  • Glody Lilepo, Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpagepix

0