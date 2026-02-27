Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Game:
|Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
|Date:
|February 28, 2026
|Kick-off:
|15h30
|Venue:
|FNB Stadium
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport 202, SABC 1
You can also follow live updates on GOAL here.
Coach Cedric Kaze confirmed Etiosa Ighodaro remains out nursing injuries alongside Reeve Frosler.
However, Sibongiseni Mthethwa is back in training, hoping to get a few minutes.
Thabo Cele is also back and might be handed a few minutes, but it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand between Ethan Chislett and Flavio Silva.
Kaizer Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Mako, Kwinika, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva
In his pre-match interview, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou did not have any news regarding Sipho Mbule, Tapelo Xoki, and Thabitso Lebitso, who have been sidelined with injuries.
Nevertheless, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are back and hope to be involved in the crucial fixture.
Sihle Nduli remains a long-term absentee for the Sea Robbers.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma
The last two games have not been convincing for either team. Amakhosi were undone by Zamalek in Egypt to crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup before falling to Stellenbosch in the Premier Soccer League.
Pirates fell to Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL's top-of-the-table clash before a shock elimination from the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 by minnows Casric Stars.
If the Glamour Boys beat Bucs, the gap between them will reduce to just five points, with the former having a game in hand.
However, the opposite will see the Pirates enjoy an 11-point gap, which will put Chiefs in danger of falling out of the race for the crown.
In the head-to-head record, the Sea Robbers have not lost any of their last five PSL meetings with Amakhosi, where they have won and drawn just once.
But in the last meeting, which was in the Nedbank Cup final last season, Chiefs claimed a 2-1 victory.