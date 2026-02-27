Goal.com
Abdeslam Ouaddou and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys welcome the joint league leaders this weekend, Saturday, at home in a highly anticipated fixture. Interestingly, both teams are desperate for a win following their recent struggles, explaining why both sets of supporters are anxiously waiting for the biggest game on South African soil.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsGOAL

    Kick-off time

    Game: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
    Date: February 28, 2026
    Kick-off:15h30
    Venue:FNB Stadium
  • How to watch Chiefs vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport 202, SABC 1

    You can also follow live updates on GOAL here.

  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    Coach Cedric Kaze confirmed Etiosa Ighodaro remains out nursing injuries alongside Reeve Frosler.

    However, Sibongiseni Mthethwa is back in training, hoping to get a few minutes.

    Thabo Cele is also back and might be handed a few minutes, but it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand between Ethan Chislett and Flavio Silva.

    Kaizer Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Mako, Kwinika, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news and squad

    In his pre-match interview, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou did not have any news regarding Sipho Mbule, Tapelo Xoki, and Thabitso Lebitso, who have been sidelined with injuries.

    Nevertheless, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are back and hope to be involved in the crucial fixture.

    Sihle Nduli remains a long-term absentee for the Sea Robbers.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma

  • Inacio Miguel and Relebohile Mofokeng, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The last two games have not been convincing for either team. Amakhosi were undone by Zamalek in Egypt to crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup before falling to Stellenbosch in the Premier Soccer League.

    Pirates fell to Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL's top-of-the-table clash before a shock elimination from the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 by minnows Casric Stars.

    If the Glamour Boys beat Bucs, the gap between them will reduce to just five points, with the former having a game in hand.

    However, the opposite will see the Pirates enjoy an 11-point gap, which will put Chiefs in danger of falling out of the race for the crown.

    In the head-to-head record, the Sea Robbers have not lost any of their last five PSL meetings with Amakhosi, where they have won and drawn just once.

    But in the last meeting, which was in the Nedbank Cup final last season, Chiefs claimed a 2-1 victory.

  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates USE THIS ONEGOAL

    Useful links

