Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The last two games have not been convincing for either team. Amakhosi were undone by Zamalek in Egypt to crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup before falling to Stellenbosch in the Premier Soccer League.

Pirates fell to Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL's top-of-the-table clash before a shock elimination from the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 by minnows Casric Stars.

If the Glamour Boys beat Bucs, the gap between them will reduce to just five points, with the former having a game in hand.

However, the opposite will see the Pirates enjoy an 11-point gap, which will put Chiefs in danger of falling out of the race for the crown.

In the head-to-head record, the Sea Robbers have not lost any of their last five PSL meetings with Amakhosi, where they have won and drawn just once.

But in the last meeting, which was in the Nedbank Cup final last season, Chiefs claimed a 2-1 victory.