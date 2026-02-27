GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates' technical team could line up their men for the tough Premier Soccer League clash with Kaizer Chiefs.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Kaizer Chiefs: Andre de Jong to continue up-front as Relebohile Mofokeng drops to the No. 10 role in the Soweto derby?
- Backpagepix
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
The Bafana Bafana international will be chasing his 13th clean sheet in the Premier Soccer League this season.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele
As seen in the previous tough assignments, Ouaddou prefers Sebelebele as opposed to Deano van Rooyen to neutralise the right side and make it hard for the opponents to leave it exposed.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto
A tough call for Ouaddou, but Hotto is expected to start ahead of his competitor, Nkosikhona Ndaba, who has been impressive this season.
Hotto has three assists and a goal in the 12 PSL games this season.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
Seema has established himself as a reliable central defender for most of the season, explaining why he is expected to partner Sibisi at the heart of the club's defence.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
The skipper has rarely missed a match since the exit of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire. Nevertheless, he must rise for the occasion.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula
As Mike Makaab stated recently, Thalente Mbatha is out injured! Well, if he is back, he will be working on his fitness, giving Makhaula a chance to make his eighth PSL appearance this season.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela
The former Marumo Gallants midfielder has been one of Ouaddou's favourite men in midfield. He will most likely partner Makhaula.
- Backpagepix
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng
In the last two games, Mofokeng has been played wide, where he struggled to make an impact as opposed to the No. 10 role, where he scored three goals and assisted twice in three games.
Well, Ouaddou might be tempted to play him in a central role, behind the main striker.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
Just an assist in seven outings for the club is low by Appollis' standards. This will be his first Soweto derby, and the former Polokwane City attacker is definitely yearning to make an impact.
- Backpagepix
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Moremi is one of the most unpredictable Bucs players when on and off the ball. He has been forced recently to start from the bench to create a chance for Mofokeng in the wide area.
However, Ouaddou will most likely have him alongside Appollis and Mofokeng behind the striker.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma
The former Richards Bay striker is the only match-fit striker after a recent injury to Evidence Makgopa.
He should do better than his two goals and an assist in the last five outings when he could have scored more, owing to the many chances he had.