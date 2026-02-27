Goal.com
Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Kaizer Chiefs: Andre de Jong to continue up-front as Relebohile Mofokeng drops to the No. 10 role in the Soweto derby?

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be making his debut in the country's biggest fixture of the season, hoping to bounce back from recent back-to-back losses. However, it will not be easy against the Glamour Boys, who will be avoiding a third straight loss across all competitions. The game will be staged at the iconic FNB Stadium on Saturday.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates' technical team could line up their men for the tough Premier Soccer League clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

  • Sipho Chaine of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The Bafana Bafana international will be chasing his 13th clean sheet in the Premier Soccer League this season.

  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    As seen in the previous tough assignments, Ouaddou prefers Sebelebele as opposed to Deano van Rooyen to neutralise the right side and make it hard for the opponents to leave it exposed. 

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    A tough call for Ouaddou, but Hotto is expected to start ahead of his competitor, Nkosikhona Ndaba, who has been impressive this season.

    Hotto has three assists and a goal in the 12 PSL games this season.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema has established himself as a reliable central defender for most of the season, explaining why he is expected to partner Sibisi at the heart of the club's defence.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    The skipper has rarely missed a match since the exit of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire. Nevertheless, he must rise for the occasion.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    As Mike Makaab stated recently, Thalente Mbatha is out injured! Well, if he is back, he will be working on his fitness, giving Makhaula a chance to make his eighth PSL appearance this season.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    The former Marumo Gallants midfielder has been one of Ouaddou's favourite men in midfield. He will most likely partner Makhaula.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    In the last two games, Mofokeng has been played wide, where he struggled to make an impact as opposed to the No. 10 role, where he scored three goals and assisted twice in three games.

    Well, Ouaddou might be tempted to play him in a central role, behind the main striker.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Just an assist in seven outings for the club is low by Appollis' standards. This will be his first Soweto derby, and the former Polokwane City attacker is definitely yearning to make an impact.

  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Moremi is one of the most unpredictable Bucs players when on and off the ball. He has been forced recently to start from the bench to create a chance for Mofokeng in the wide area.

    However, Ouaddou will most likely have him alongside Appollis and Mofokeng behind the striker.

  • Daniel Msendami, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    The former Richards Bay striker is the only match-fit striker after a recent injury to Evidence Makgopa.

    He should do better than his two goals and an assist in the last five outings when he could have scored more, owing to the many chances he had.

