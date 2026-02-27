Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Orlando Pirates: Selection headache for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef - Ethan Chislett or Mduduzi Shabalala?

The Premier Soccer League's Soweto derby is expected to steal the limelight as Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers have had a whole week of training for the showdown, while the Glamour Boys were in action in the midweek.

The fixture comes at a very interesting time, given that both Soweto giants are in the title race. The PSL heavyweights also head into the clash having lost their last two games.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will probably line up their charges for the Pirates duel.

