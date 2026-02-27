Goal.com
Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Orlando Pirates: Selection headache for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef - Ethan Chislett or Mduduzi Shabalala?

Amakhosi are gearing up for a blockbuster encounter against their traditional rivals, the Sea Robbers. After a recent loss to Stellenbosch, the Glamour Boys are under immense pressure to get back to winning ways. However, the challenge is expected to be a daunting one, as the Bucs are also looking for a morale-boosting victory.

The Premier Soccer League's Soweto derby is expected to steal the limelight as Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers have had a whole week of training for the showdown, while the Glamour Boys were in action in the midweek.

The fixture comes at a very interesting time, given that both Soweto giants are in the title race. The PSL heavyweights also head into the clash having lost their last two games.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will probably line up their charges for the Pirates duel.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    Given how the experienced custodian has performed, his position is almost guaranteed.

    The 32-year-old will have additional duties on the pitch, taking charge of the goalkeeping assignments and leading his teammates as the captain.

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillon Solomons

    The coaches have been interchanging Solomons and Thabiso Monyane for this position.

    Against Stellenbosch, Solomons was handed a starting berth, and he is likely to keep the slot ahead of the former Pirates fullback.

  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako

    Although Chiefs lost against Gavin Hunt's charges, Mako had a decent outing.

    Given that he was part of Bucs' setup last season, his knowledge of the former club might come in handy for Amakhosi this time around.

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    As Inacio Miguel is out injured, the utility star is expected to be part of the defensive unit once more. 

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The experienced defender has been a regular for Chiefs, and he has been quite solid, explaining why the coaches are reluctant to drop him.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    The derby carries a lot at stake in terms of points and bragging rights. This means the technical bench will deploy its most experienced players to win the game.

    Maboe comes with experience, and he has been quite impressive since he made his way into the starting line-ups.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    Against the Maroons, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was deployed and partnered with Maboe.

    With George Matlou not available and Sibongiseni Mthethwa not fully fit, the coaches have Ndlovu and Ngcobo as options.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    The Chiefs' playmaker has been a man under pressure, as some believe he is yet to hit his potential.

    The derby is a high-level game, so it is a chance for the South Africa international to shine and silence critics.

    Ethan Chislet, who made his debut in their last game, should be considered for a substitute role.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The DR Congo star continues to show individual brilliance.

    He provided the assist for Chiefs' goal against Stellenbosch, although his effort was not enough for them to win.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    After Amakhosi struggled in the final third against Stellenbosch, Mmodi could be handed a starting role ahead of Ashley Du Preez, who started in the last game.

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    Chiefs have been criticised for their failure to convert their chances into goals. The strikers have carried much of the blame, but Silva has been doing his best.

    His goal against Stellenbosch gave them the lead, but they later crumbled under pressure.

    Will Silva get his first ever Soweto derby goal on Saturday?

