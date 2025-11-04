+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Flavio da Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys are hoping to get their third successive win across all competitions after their initial struggles, especially in domestic matches, where they went five games in all tournaments without a win. It will be a tough outing against the Mswenko Boys, who are seemingly getting it right following their initial struggles in the South African top-tier.

Kaizer Chiefs are set for a Premier Soccer League date with Orbit College on Tuesday evening at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi are aware that victory will underline their seriousness in chasing the crown alongside the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and high-flying Orlando Pirates.

The Mswenko Boys are working hard to retain their status after a poor start to the ongoing campaign.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orbit College, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, January 2025Backpagepix

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Chiefs vs Orbit College

    Date:

    		November 4, 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30

    Venue:

    		FNB Stadium
  • How to watch Chiefs vs Orbit College online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport Channel 202

    You can also follow all updates by GOAL, LIVE, here.

  • Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kaizer Chiefs team news & squads

    The Glamour Boys are set to be without the suspended Inacio Miguel, who has accumulated four yellow cards across all competitions.

    Paseka Mako and Given Msimango might be involved after recovering from injury, but Rushwin Dortley is out for at least two more weeks. 

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Kwinika, McCarthy, Mthethwa, Ngcobo, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Lilepo, Ighodaro

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit CollegeBackpage

    Orbit College team news & squads

    The visitors will be without Katlego Mkhabela, who was sent off against Magesi FC.

    Kobamelo Setlhodi is expected to be introduced in the starting team.

    Orbt College possible XI: Keet, Maphathe, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Mokwena, Jodwana, Jurgens, Magawana, Domingo, Koapeng

  • Head-to-head and recent form

    Chiefs are riding high in confidence after beating AS Simba to seal their CAF Confederation Cup spot, before registering a win over Durban City.

    In the league, they have managed four wins, five draws, and a loss.

    The PSL newbies have won their last two league matches. They are currently placed ninth with 15 points, four less than Chiefs, having won four games, lost as many, and secured three draws. 

    This is the first-ever meeting between the teams in the South African top-tier. 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Useful links

