Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs are set for a Premier Soccer League date with Orbit College on Tuesday evening at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi are aware that victory will underline their seriousness in chasing the crown alongside the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and high-flying Orlando Pirates.

The Mswenko Boys are working hard to retain their status after a poor start to the ongoing campaign.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orbit College, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

