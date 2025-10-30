+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Durban City - Asanele Velebayi to start for Amakhosi after impressive debut from the bench?

The Soweto giants travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a date with their former coach, Gavin Hunt. Having failed to win their last four Premier Soccer League games, Amakhosi are under pressure to pick themselves up and collect maximum points on the road and stay in contention for the league title.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their men against Durban City.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    After keeping two clean sheets before conceding a goal against AS Simba last weekend, Petersen would like to be solid in goal again and not concede.

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    Solomons has been good cover in the absence of Thabiso Monyane while condemning Reeve Frosler to the bench. 

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    With Paseka Mako out injured, Cross has made Chiefs not feel the absence of the former Orlando Pirates star.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    After scoring against AS Simba last weekend, Kwinika has something to spur him going into the Durban City match.

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    McCarthy was an apt replacement for Inacio Miguel against AS Simba, although he was responsible for the Congolese side's goal.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    Mthethwa has made himself a trusted figure in the Amakhosi engine room and could help Chiefs dominate Durban City in the middle of the park. 

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

    Ngcobo has been one of the trusted players by Chiefs coaches this season and is a man to watch out for when it comes to shooting from distance. 

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi

    He was a constant threat to AS Simba and the teenage star continues to grow in confidence. 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Shabalala would want to stay in the plans of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and that is something that could push him to stay on top of his game.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The DR Congo international was injured against AS Simba but has travelled to Durban and could start.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro

    After scoring his first goal for Chiefs last Sunday, that was what the Nigerian forward needed to boost himself.

