Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Durban City - Asanele Velebayi to start for Amakhosi after impressive debut from the bench?

The Soweto giants travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a date with their former coach, Gavin Hunt. Having failed to win their last four Premier Soccer League games, Amakhosi are under pressure to pick themselves up and collect maximum points on the road and stay in contention for the league title.