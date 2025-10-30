GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their men against Durban City.
Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Durban City - Asanele Velebayi to start for Amakhosi after impressive debut from the bench?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen
After keeping two clean sheets before conceding a goal against AS Simba last weekend, Petersen would like to be solid in goal again and not concede.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
Solomons has been good cover in the absence of Thabiso Monyane while condemning Reeve Frosler to the bench.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross
With Paseka Mako out injured, Cross has made Chiefs not feel the absence of the former Orlando Pirates star.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
After scoring against AS Simba last weekend, Kwinika has something to spur him going into the Durban City match.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy
McCarthy was an apt replacement for Inacio Miguel against AS Simba, although he was responsible for the Congolese side's goal.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa
Mthethwa has made himself a trusted figure in the Amakhosi engine room and could help Chiefs dominate Durban City in the middle of the park.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo
Ngcobo has been one of the trusted players by Chiefs coaches this season and is a man to watch out for when it comes to shooting from distance.
- Backpage
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi
He was a constant threat to AS Simba and the teenage star continues to grow in confidence.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT ATTACKER: Mduduzi Shabalala
Shabalala would want to stay in the plans of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and that is something that could push him to stay on top of his game.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
The DR Congo international was injured against AS Simba but has travelled to Durban and could start.
- Backpage
CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro
After scoring his first goal for Chiefs last Sunday, that was what the Nigerian forward needed to boost himself.