Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face in-form Orlando Pirates loanee Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College - Cape Town Spurs products set to start with key Amakhosi player suspended?

Kaizer Chiefs will host Orbit College for yet another Premier Soccer League game on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi face the resurgent league debutants, but a partisan home crowd is expected to give them morale by cheering them on, as is always the case.

A win will see the Glamour Boys go above Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United, as that would mean they will be at par with Sundowns - 22 points - but on a temporary basis before the other teams play.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Youssef Ben Khalil will line up their charges against Orbit College.

