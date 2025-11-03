+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Baartman, Ighodaro and Velebayi GFX GOAL
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face in-form Orlando Pirates loanee Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College - Cape Town Spurs products set to start with key Amakhosi player suspended?

After returning to winning ways, Amakhosi are keen to keep the run going since they must ensure they are not lagging far behind their title rivals. However, Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College, who have won their last two league games, are expected to give them a challenge. Amakhosi will be forced to make changes with one of their key players suspended.

Kaizer Chiefs will host Orbit College for yet another Premier Soccer League game on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi face the resurgent league debutants, but a partisan home crowd is expected to give them morale by cheering them on, as is always the case.  

A win will see the Glamour Boys go above Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United, as that would mean they will be at par with Sundowns - 22 points - but on a temporary basis before the other teams play.  

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Youssef Ben Khalil will line up their charges against Orbit College.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    He managed another league clean sheet when he kept Gavin Hunt's Durban City at bay, and this should be the goal again on Tuesday. 

    • Advertisement
  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    The former Pirates star, who was involved in the goal against Durban City, should start again as he tries to find full fitness after a previous injury.  

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    With Paseka Mako still out injured, Cross is expected to be deployed at this position once more. 

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    His position rival, Inacio Miguel, is suspended, and that means Kwinika's starting is a case of high probability.  

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    After scoring an own goal against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup, the coaches had no problem fielding him against Durban City.   

    McCarthy is developing into a solid defender, and his position is almost guaranteed each matchday.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    Almost always the Chiefs' unsung hero, given how he calmly dominates the midfield.   

    His experience has always set him apart, making the midfielder an undroppable figure for Amakhosi. 

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

    He is expected to partner with Mthethwa once more as their midfield partnership solidifies and develops into a unit that is dependable to cover the back four. 

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi

    He is always a threat to any opponent. Vilakazi's speed and creativity have always helped Chiefs open up even the most stubborn defences.    

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    He has always earned the coaches' trust to start and is expected to be given another starting chance to prove himself even more. 

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    A utility star who can operate in quite any position in the attacking department. 

    His combination with Etiosa Ighodaro promises to be a lethal one, and to build that chemistry, they should start together again.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro

    Although he did not find the back of the net against Durban City, his fighting spirit is there for anyone to see. 

    Flavio da Silva could be introduced once again as a substitute after scoring the winner against City as a super-sub.