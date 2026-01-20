Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys have no suspension concerns, which is a boost to co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Amakhosi haven't communicated regarding the availability of Rushwin Dortley and Fiacre Ntwari, who have been out injured. Reports have it that Sibongiseni Mthethwa sustained a knee injury and might be unavailable for some time; however, no official communication has been given by the club.

No new signings have been confirmed as the Soweto giants feel they have the players they need to realise their goals.

Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Velebayi, Mmodi, Silva