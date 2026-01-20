Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Date: January 20, 2025
Kick-off:
19h30 Venue: FNB Stadium
How to watch Chiefs vs Arrows online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
- Backpage
Chiefs team news & squads
The Glamour Boys have no suspension concerns, which is a boost to co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
Amakhosi haven't communicated regarding the availability of Rushwin Dortley and Fiacre Ntwari, who have been out injured. Reports have it that Sibongiseni Mthethwa sustained a knee injury and might be unavailable for some time; however, no official communication has been given by the club.
No new signings have been confirmed as the Soweto giants feel they have the players they need to realise their goals.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Velebayi, Mmodi, Silva
- Backpage
Arrows team news & squad
Just like Kaizer Chiefs, Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has no suspended player ahead of the tricky assignment at the FNB Stadium.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician is desperate to bounce back to winning ways, explaining why he, as usual, will have his best team on the pitch.
Keenan Philips is a booking away from suspension, which means he needs to be careful with his tackles.
Arrows Predicted XI: Ngcobo, Phillips, Comara, Jiyane, Cele, Dlamini, Ayabulela, Ndlovu, Cisse, Van Rooi, Dion.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Amakhosi have lost one of their last five matches across all competitions; they are winless in the previous four, having registered three draws, which came against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup as well as Chippa United and TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League.
They lost to Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup, with their only win coming over Orbit College.
Abafana Bes'thende have lost four of their last five assignments in all competitions. After their win over Marumo Gallants, they fell to Orlando Pirates, Gallants in the Carling Knockout, TS Galaxy, and most recently, AmaZulu.
In the head-to-head record, Chiefs won the last PSL meeting by a solitary goal. It was their second victory in the five latest matches between them; Arrows have won the remaining three.
- GOAL
Useful links