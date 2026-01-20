+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brandon Petersen and Keenan Philips Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden ArrowsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys have been blowing hot and cold in the South African top-flight, but they will be aiming to start the year on a high when they face Abafana Bes'thende on Tuesday. It will be a massive opportunity for the players to reward the supporters with a gift after an extended break owing to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Kick-off time

    Game: Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows
    Date: January 20, 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 
    Venue: FNB Stadium
  • How to watch Chiefs vs Arrows online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    The Glamour Boys have no suspension concerns, which is a boost to co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

    Amakhosi haven't communicated regarding the availability of Rushwin Dortley and Fiacre Ntwari, who have been out injured. Reports have it that Sibongiseni Mthethwa sustained a knee injury and might be unavailable for some time; however, no official communication has been given by the club.

    No new signings have been confirmed as the Soweto giants feel they have the players they need to realise their goals.

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Mako, Kwinika, Miguel, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Velebayi, Mmodi, Silva

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Arrows team news & squad

    Just like Kaizer Chiefs,  Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has no suspended player ahead of the tricky assignment at the FNB Stadium.

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician is desperate to bounce back to winning ways, explaining why he, as usual, will have his best team on the pitch.

    Keenan Philips is a booking away from suspension, which means he needs to be careful with his tackles.

    Arrows Predicted XI: Ngcobo, Phillips, Comara, Jiyane, Cele, Dlamini, Ayabulela, Ndlovu, Cisse, Van Rooi, Dion.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Amakhosi have lost one of their last five matches across all competitions; they are winless in the previous four, having registered three draws, which came against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup as well as Chippa United and TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League.

    They lost to Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup, with their only win coming over Orbit College.

    Abafana Bes'thende have lost four of their last five assignments in all competitions. After their win over Marumo Gallants, they fell to Orlando Pirates, Gallants in the Carling Knockout, TS Galaxy, and most recently, AmaZulu.

    In the head-to-head record, Chiefs won the last PSL meeting by a solitary goal. It was their second victory in the five latest matches between them; Arrows have won the remaining three. 

