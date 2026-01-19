With their last Premier Soccer League win dating back to early November against Orbit College, Kaizer Chiefs must ensure they resume the campaign on a positive note on Tuesday when they will welcome Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

Dropping more will not only mean ceding more ground in the title race, but it can also negatively impact their general performance, including the CAF Confederation Cup.

After taking over the club following Nasreddine Nabi's exit, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have to prove that they can take the club to the higher heights the former coach could not. The only way to do so is to win their games in a very convincing manner.

The good thing is that the coaches do not have to worry about the team's chemistry, given that no new player has been added to the squad. They have been working with their squad since the season began and had ample time during the break to work together, as none of their players participated in the Africa Cup of Nations.

As the crucial second round begins, Kaze and Ben Youssef hope their players are up to the task and are ready to deliver the results needed.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the two co-coaches are likely to line up their players for the home game against Arrows.

