Ethan Chislett, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Golden Arrows - Ethan Chislett and Nkanyiso Shinga to finally make Amakhosi debuts?

After failing to collect maximum points in their last two games before the Premier Soccer League took a break in December, Amakhosi resume the campaign with some pressure on their shoulders. On paper, their game against Chippa United was expected to be an easy one given the Chilli Boys' poor form this season; however, the Soweto giants were forced to share points after a goalless draw. The Glamour Boys dropped more points when they were held to another goalless draw by TS Galaxy.

With their last Premier Soccer League win dating back to early November against Orbit College, Kaizer Chiefs must ensure they resume the campaign on a positive note on Tuesday when they will welcome Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

Dropping more will not only mean ceding more ground in the title race, but it can also negatively impact their general performance, including the CAF Confederation Cup.

After taking over the club following Nasreddine Nabi's exit, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have to prove that they can take the club to the higher heights the former coach could not. The only way to do so is to win their games in a very convincing manner. 

The good thing is that the coaches do not have to worry about the team's chemistry, given that no new player has been added to the squad. They have been working with their squad since the season began and had ample time during the break to work together, as none of their players participated in the Africa Cup of Nations.

As the crucial second round begins, Kaze and Ben Youssef hope their players are up to the task and are ready to deliver the results needed.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the two co-coaches are likely to line up their players for the home game against Arrows.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    He has been quite impressive so far in the season, and after two consecutive clean sheets in their last two games, the goalkeeper can only hope to produce another.  

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    The former Orlando Pirates star has managed to become quite a regular starter despite stiff competition from in-form Dillon Solomons.

    It will be interesting to see which right back the technical bench will go with, given how the two have been impressive.  

  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako

    Just like his former teammate at Pirates, Mako has earned the trust of his coaches and has had regular minutes.  

    Cross and Mako have been ruled out by injuries at different moments, meaning this position has seen changes of personnel more regularly.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    If he starts, he needs to employ extra caution, given that he already has three yellow cards.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    He has been partnered with Kwinika at times, especially when Aden McCarthy was not available.  

    If experience will be the determining factor in the choice of defenders to face Arrows, then Kwinika and Miguel are likely to play.

  • Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lehlogonolo Matlou

    After playing against Chippa United and Galaxy, Matlou is set for another start, as Sibongiseni Mthethwa is out injured. 

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    He is fast becoming a regular starter for Chiefs, and his experience as well as versatility in the midfield department gives him a competitive edge against his rivals at the club. 

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi

    To unlock stubborn defences, creative minds are required, and this is always what Vilakazi has offered Chiefs.

  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Asanele Velebayi

    After shining with Cape Town Spurs, much is expected of the forward. Games against teams like Arrows are where he should shine and stamp authority as a dependable figure. 

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    With competition from the likes of Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino, Mmodi needs to be on top of his game in order to make this position his again. 

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio Silva

    He has been quite criticised for a slow start at Chiefs, and to prove his critics wrong, he needs to start scoring goals again.

    With a competitor like Etiosa Ighodaro, Silva cannot afford to lower his guard.  

