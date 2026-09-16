Kaizer Chiefs urged to bench erratic Brandon Petersen - 'He has been making mistakes since Mamelodi Sundowns game'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabiso Malatsi has sent a stark warning to the club regarding the handling of under-fire goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

The 31-year-old captain found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Polokwane City, where a routine shot from Giovanni Philander fumbled through his hands and into the net.

Malatsi believes the time has come for head coach Fernando Da Cruz to make a definitive change to protect the player and the team’s results.

"They have to put him on the bench and bring this boy from Sekhukhune [Renaldo Leaner]. Petersen has to rest. They have to rest him; he has a lot of things in his head. I don't know what's happening," Malatsi told KickOff.