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Kaizer Chiefs urged to bench erratic Brandon Petersen - 'He has been making mistakes since Mamelodi Sundowns game'
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Pressure mounts on Petersen
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabiso Malatsi has sent a stark warning to the club regarding the handling of under-fire goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
The 31-year-old captain found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Polokwane City, where a routine shot from Giovanni Philander fumbled through his hands and into the net.
Malatsi believes the time has come for head coach Fernando Da Cruz to make a definitive change to protect the player and the team’s results.
"They have to put him on the bench and bring this boy from Sekhukhune [Renaldo Leaner]. Petersen has to rest. They have to rest him; he has a lot of things in his head. I don't know what's happening," Malatsi told KickOff.
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A season of high-profile errors
The statistics make for grim reading for the former Bidvest Wits man, who has now been responsible for at least four costly errors this season.
The trend began in earnest during the high-stakes encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns, where Petersen misjudged a cross that allowed Cassius Mailula to equalise.
Beyond the Betway Premiership, the shot-stopper’s form also proved fatal in knockout competition.
Amakhosi were unceremoniously dumped out of the MTN8 at the quarter-final stage after Khulekani Shezi caught Petersen off his line with a cross-cum-shot that found the near post.
This sequence of blunders has left the technical team with little room for manoeuvre as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.
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The case for Renaldo Leaner
With the signing of Leaner waiting in the wings, the calls for a change in personnel are growing louder. Leaner, who arrived with a solid reputation from Sekhukhune United, is seen by many as the logical solution to steady the ship.
The former Chiefs star highlighted the need for immediate intervention to avoid a full-scale supporter revolt.
"And the coach [Fernando Da Cruz] can see that he is flat, and obviously, as a coach, you protect your players. But he has to sit [on the bench] a little bit, so he can refocus. He has been making mistakes since the Sundowns game, Richards Bay, and Polokwane City.
"They have to protect him, because you can see now that the supporters are angry," Malatsi warned during his assessment of the situation.
By introducing Leaner, Da Cruz would not only be addressing a technical deficiency but also removing a lightning rod for criticism from the starting XI.
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Looking ahead to Arrows
The upcoming Betway Premiership clash against Golden Arrows on Sunday afternoon presents a crossroads for the Soweto giants.
Having already suffered a cup defeat at the hands of the Durban-based side due to a goalkeeping error, the stakes could not be higher.
A victory is essential to keep pace with the league leaders, but defensive stability remains the primary concern for the technical staff.
Ultimately, the decision rests on whether the coaching staff believes Petersen can mentally recover from his recent string of disasters.
The pressure of playing for a club of Amakhosi's stature is immense, and as Malatsi suggested, a period away from the spotlight might be the only way to facilitate a return to form.
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