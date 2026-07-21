Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Langelihle Phili backed to succeed at Naturena - 'He's got goals in him'
- Backpagepix
Masango hails Phili's attacking instincts
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango believes that Langelihle Phili possesses all the necessary attributes to thrive under the pressure of playing for the Soweto giants.
The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Glamour Boys, with reports suggesting that a swap deal involving Ashley du Preez is currently on the table between Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.
Speaking to the media about the potential arrival of the Stellenbosch starlet, Masango expressed his admiration for the player's natural ability to find the back of the net.
"He is a good player.
"I really like him a lot and he’s got goals in him, so I think he will be a good addition to the team," Masango told the Sowetan.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Da Cruz urged to assess current squad
While the excitement around Phili continues to grow, Masango also touched upon the broader tactical situation at Naturena following the appointment of new head coach Fernando da Cruz.
The Frenchman has recently taken the reins, and Masango believes he must be afforded the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate his current personnel before making sweeping changes to the roster.
"The coach only arrived now, so he just needs to assess the current players because you can’t just release everyone now," Masango noted during his assessment of the club's transfer business.
He further explained that a calculated approach is necessary to ensure the squad is balanced correctly before the competitive action begins.
"You need to assess and plan to know which area to beef up."
Lessons from the European pre-season tour
Kaizer Chiefs recently returned from an intensive pre-season camp in Spain, a trip that Masango views as a vital component of their preparation for the upcoming campaign.
During their time in Europe, the squad tested themselves against varied opposition, including Scottish side Glasgow Rangers, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Kholood, and Spanish club Elche C.
Masango believes that competing against such teams reveals that the gap between local standards and European football is bridgeable.
"It’s a good initiative because you get to test yourself against the European teams, which shows that we are not far away within the standard even though they are higher than our current standards," he explained.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Final preparations for the Toyota Cup
The Glamour Boys are now entering the final phase of their pre-season schedule as they prepare for a clash against Zimbabwean champions Scottland.
This encounter will take place in the third annual Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium this coming Sunday, July 26.
The match against Scottland affords individual players a final chance to stake their claim for a starting berth in the opening league match.
With Masango’s backing of Phili ringing in the ears of the supporters, the pressure is on the board to conclude the deal for the 21-year-old.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting