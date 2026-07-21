Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Langelihle Phili backed to succeed at Naturena - 'He's got goals in him'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango believes that Langelihle Phili possesses all the necessary attributes to thrive under the pressure of playing for the Soweto giants.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Glamour Boys, with reports suggesting that a swap deal involving Ashley du Preez is currently on the table between Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

Speaking to the media about the potential arrival of the Stellenbosch starlet, Masango expressed his admiration for the player's natural ability to find the back of the net.

"He is a good player.

"I really like him a lot and he’s got goals in him, so I think he will be a good addition to the team," Masango told the Sowetan.



