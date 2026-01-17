Kaizer Chiefs strike deal and possible collaboration with foreign clubs following player transfers

The Chiefs' and Black Lions' partnership is seen as a continuation of what they had already begun.

The Glamour Boys loaned their promising defender, Xolani Cossa, to the Botswana outfit. However, in a bid to tie him to the club, Chiefs gave the promising defender his first professional contract.

The partnership could see more Chiefs players follow Cossa to Botswana. Jwaneng Galaxy's effort to sign Naledi Hlongwane on loan is reported to have been rejected by Chiefs.

Hlongwane is a standout star for the reserve team, and he is also viewed as the club's valuable future asset.

In a bid to help their stars get more first-team minutes away from Naturena, Chiefs have always entered into loan arrangements involving Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane, who have been loaned to PSL side Siwelele FC.

Thulani Mabaso, Bontle Molefe, and Kabelo Nkgwesa have been spending time with the first team; they could be loaned out and could take the Black Lions or Mochudi Centre Chiefs, especially with agreements of collaboration in place now.