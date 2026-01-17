Kaizer Chiefs strike deal and possible collaboration with foreign clubs following player transfers
Chiefs enter into collaboration pacts
Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs have entered into an agreement of collaboration with Botswana Premiership side Black Lions FC.
This comes after Lions' president, Tendani Sebata, visited Naturena before the club announced the collaboration pact with the Soweto giants.
Deal confirmed
"Black Lions President Tendani Sebata today met with Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung and the club’s DDC coach, Dillon Sheppard, at Naturena," Black Lions announced.
"The meeting focused on strengthening relations between the two clubs, exchanging ideas on football development, as well as the loan of top-quality player Xolani Cossa to Black Lions."
Rivals make similar mission
Black Lions' top-flight rivals, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, have also made a similar move, hoping to strengthen their ties with Amakhosi.
"Mochudi Centre Chiefs General Manager, Owe Mmolawa, presents a club shirt to Kenneth Simmons, who is leading the Kaizer Chiefs delegation on a visit aimed at exploring possible areas of collaboration, and takes the delegation on a guided tour of the club's offices," the club announced after meeting with Simmons, Jessica Motaung's son.
Cossa at Black Lions
The Chiefs' and Black Lions' partnership is seen as a continuation of what they had already begun.
The Glamour Boys loaned their promising defender, Xolani Cossa, to the Botswana outfit. However, in a bid to tie him to the club, Chiefs gave the promising defender his first professional contract.
The partnership could see more Chiefs players follow Cossa to Botswana. Jwaneng Galaxy's effort to sign Naledi Hlongwane on loan is reported to have been rejected by Chiefs.
Hlongwane is a standout star for the reserve team, and he is also viewed as the club's valuable future asset.
In a bid to help their stars get more first-team minutes away from Naturena, Chiefs have always entered into loan arrangements involving Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane, who have been loaned to PSL side Siwelele FC.
Thulani Mabaso, Bontle Molefe, and Kabelo Nkgwesa have been spending time with the first team; they could be loaned out and could take the Black Lions or Mochudi Centre Chiefs, especially with agreements of collaboration in place now.
South African talents cross border
Just a few days ago, Chiefs defender Bobo Sima completed a move to Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
"South African defender Bobo Sima joins the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs. The highly rated 20-year-old brings youthful energy, discipline, and strong defensive potential as he looks to continue his development and contribute to the team’s success," Centre Chiefs confirmed after landing the South African star.
Sima is among the new players at the club; former Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United, and Moroka Swallows striker Evans Rusike has also been signed by the club.
Mofokeng stands out
Among the South African stars who moved to the Botswana top flight, Orlando Pirates loanee Tefo 'Chippa' Mofokeng has stood out. He has stamped authority as a first-team member, and his output has been impressive.
Indeed, former Mochudi Chiefs head coach Pontsho Moloi praised Mofokeng, especially for his versatility.
“He’s a very dynamic guy. It's funny because when he came here, he was a right back," Moloi said.
"I looked at him and said, ‘No way, I’ll play you as a wing forward because you’re smart, you can find your way around, and you have an eye for goal.’ He has never disappointed."