DONE DEAL! Kaizer Chiefs player joins foreign club to link up with Orlando Pirates loanee
Chiefs player crosses border
Botswana Premiership giants Mochudi Centre Chiefs have completed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Bobo Sima.
The 20-year-old has joined the Botswana top-flight side on loan in a deal hoping to get more playtime and gain vital experience as a first-teamer.
Sima spent last season on loan at TS Galaxy before returning to Chiefs in the South African winter transfer window.
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
Mochudi Chiefs on signing spree
Recently, the club confirmed the signing of former Premier Soccer League striker Evans Rusike. Rusike has previously played for Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Moroka Swallows.
"The experienced striker is officially unveiled and will proudly wear the number 18 jersey. He joins the club with a wealth of experience and a strong desire to make a positive impact on and off the pitch," the club said when they confirmed Rusike's signing.
"We welcome Evans Rusike to the family and wish him every success in the number 18 jersey."
“I am excited to be here and grateful for the warm welcome. I believe my experience will help the team both on and off the field, especially in guiding the younger players," Rusike said after completing the move.
"I am also really impressed by the level of football in Botswana, the competitiveness of the league, and the passion I have already seen," he added.
"I am looking forward to contributing positively and helping the team achieve its objectives.”
Mochudi Centre also reached a player exchange agreement with Gaborone United involving Ibroihim Youssouf and Brian Tafhi. As part of the swap deal, Brian Tafhi moves to Magosi, while Ibroihim Youssouf joins Gaborone United.
The Premiership side has also signed 25-year-old right back Moloi Thuto from Extension Gunners FC.
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
Sima joins Mofokeng
Sima's move to Mochudi Chiefs has increased the number of South Africans at the club since Tefo Mofokeng is already there.
Chippa, as Mofokeng is widely known, has been a key player for the club and even received praise from the club's former coach, Pontsho Moloi.
“He's an Orlando Pirates player, and they loaned him to us," Moloi, who was recently fired, said about Mofokeng.
"When the season started, we asked for him again, and they were very kind to loan him back to us. He’s our top goal scorer, if not the top scorer in the league.
“He’s a very dynamic guy. It's funny because when he came here, he was a right back," he added.
"I looked at him and said, ‘No way, I’ll play you as a wing forward because you’re smart, you can find your way around, and you have an eye for goal.’ He has never disappointed."
- Backpagepix
New coach after Moloi departure
When the season resumes, Sima and Mofokeng will work with another coach after Moloi was fired, Miguel Corral Torreira, who was appointed to succeed Moloi.
The 44-year-old was part of Botswana's national team technical bench at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, serving as an assistant coach to experienced Morena Ramoreboli.
He left the club fifth on the log before the league went on a break since early December last year.
"Mochudi Centre Chiefs confirms that the club and the head coach, Pontsho Moloi, have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately," the club said in a statement confirming the coach's departure.
"We wish to place on record our appreciation for the contribution, commitment, and professionalism that coach Piro has shown during his time with Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
"We thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."
The club is owned by Kaizer Chiefs great Stanton Fredericks, who serves as the chairman.
“Head Coach Torreira is the most qualified and progressive coach to ever work in our league. His credentials speak for themselves, but this appointment was not made on qualifications alone,” said Fredericks when Torreira was unveiled as the new head coach.
"We conducted a thorough and lengthy recruitment process to ensure we selected the right person to lead this project."
The Spaniard has worked in Europe, Central America, and Asia, and he brings a wealth of experience to a club yearning for the league title.