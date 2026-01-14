DONE DEAL! Kaizer Chiefs player joins foreign club to link up with Orlando Pirates loanee

Recently, the club confirmed the signing of former Premier Soccer League striker Evans Rusike. Rusike has previously played for Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Moroka Swallows.

"The experienced striker is officially unveiled and will proudly wear the number 18 jersey. He joins the club with a wealth of experience and a strong desire to make a positive impact on and off the pitch," the club said when they confirmed Rusike's signing.

"We welcome Evans Rusike to the family and wish him every success in the number 18 jersey."

“I am excited to be here and grateful for the warm welcome. I believe my experience will help the team both on and off the field, especially in guiding the younger players," Rusike said after completing the move.

"I am also really impressed by the level of football in Botswana, the competitiveness of the league, and the passion I have already seen," he added.

"I am looking forward to contributing positively and helping the team achieve its objectives.”

Mochudi Centre also reached a player exchange agreement with Gaborone United involving Ibroihim Youssouf and Brian Tafhi. As part of the swap deal, Brian Tafhi moves to Magosi, while Ibroihim Youssouf joins Gaborone United.

The Premiership side has also signed 25-year-old right back Moloi Thuto from Extension Gunners FC.