In-form Chiefs top scorer Mofokeng sends message to Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisting 'I don't see myself as a winger'
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
Mofokeng: From defence to advanced role
Tefo Mofokeng has been making headlines in Botswana owing to his effectiveness in the country's top-flight football, where he has played in all departments and delivered effectively.
Mochudi Centre Chiefs signed the now 25-year-old, albeit on loan from Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates, in the 2024/25 season after his exploits for Bucs' feeder team Pele Pele FC in the ABC Motsepe League, Gauteng Division.
The versatile attacker started as a right-back but has been playing in a more advanced role for Chiefs, who are currently placed fifth on the table with 19 points from the 10 games played, where they have collected five wins, four draws, and a loss.
Gaborone United are on 25 points from nine games, eight of which have been wins and one draw, while Jwaneng Galaxy, who have played a game less, come second with 22 points thanks to seven victories and a draw.
Nico United and Sua Flamingoes are third and fourth, respectively, having collected 20 points from 11 outings.
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
What convinced Chiefs to give Mofokeng a new role
Coach Pontsho Moloi has revealed he was sure Mofokeng would make an impact in attack since he had every trait to be successful.
This season, he has played all 10 games for his club and managed to find the back of the net six times, providing four assists as well, making him Chiefs' top scorer.
“He’s an Orlando Pirates player, and they loaned him to us," Moloi told FARPost in his recent interview.
"When the season started, we asked for him again, and they were very kind to loan him back to us.
“He’s our top goal scorer, if not the top scorer in the league.
“He’s a very dynamic guy. It’s funny because when he came here, he was a right back," he added.
"I looked at him and said, ‘No way, I’ll play you as a wing forward because you’re smart, you can find your way around, and you have an eye for goal’. He has never disappointed," Moloi concluded.
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
Mofokeng sends message to Ouaddou
The Bucs man hopes one day he will play in the Premier Soccer League for his parent club, Orlando Pirates. If that happens, all he wants is to play in his preferred position and provide coach Abdeslam Ouaddou with options.
“I don’t see myself as a winger or full-back; I can play in midfield and on the wing,” he said as quoted by the same publication.
"The positional shift has been a huge success, translating immediately into goals.
“The competitiveness of the Botswana League is very important, some people may say it’s Botswana, but when you come here you’ll realise there’s something special brewing,” he concluded.
- Backpage
Mofokeng, a new revelation at Pirates?
Ouaddou has been giving players chances at the club to prove their worth, regardless of age and experience in the top tier.
Lebone Seema, Tshepang Moremi, and Camren Dansin are just examples of players who are capitalising on the chances given by the former Morocco defender.
If Mofokeng continues with his exploits in Botswana, then he will surely get his chance.