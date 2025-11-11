In-form Chiefs top scorer Mofokeng sends message to Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insisting 'I don't see myself as a winger'

Tefo Mofokeng has been making headlines in Botswana owing to his effectiveness in the country's top-flight football, where he has played in all departments and delivered effectively.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs signed the now 25-year-old, albeit on loan from Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates, in the 2024/25 season after his exploits for Bucs' feeder team Pele Pele FC in the ABC Motsepe League, Gauteng Division.

The versatile attacker started as a right-back but has been playing in a more advanced role for Chiefs, who are currently placed fifth on the table with 19 points from the 10 games played, where they have collected five wins, four draws, and a loss.

Gaborone United are on 25 points from nine games, eight of which have been wins and one draw, while Jwaneng Galaxy, who have played a game less, come second with 22 points thanks to seven victories and a draw.

Nico United and Sua Flamingoes are third and fourth, respectively, having collected 20 points from 11 outings.