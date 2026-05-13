Kaizer Chiefs star facing uncertain future with contract nearing end: 'It looks unlikely that his contact will be renewed'

George Matlou has endured a nightmare campaign at Kaizer Chiefs, with physical setbacks severely limiting his contribution to the squad.

Having managed to feature in only four Premier Soccer League matches this season, questions are being asked about his long-term suitability for a club with title-winning ambitions.

A source close to the club has indicated that the hierarchy’s patience is wearing thin, given his lack of availability.

"He has barely been available this season," according to Soccer Laduma.

"George Matlou has played fewer than 10 games.

"He was injured at the start of the season and, after returning and playing a few matches, he suffered another setback."







