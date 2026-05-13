Kaizer Chiefs star facing uncertain future with contract nearing end: 'It looks unlikely that his contact will be renewed'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Injuries derail Matlou's Amakhosi career
George Matlou has endured a nightmare campaign at Kaizer Chiefs, with physical setbacks severely limiting his contribution to the squad.
Having managed to feature in only four Premier Soccer League matches this season, questions are being asked about his long-term suitability for a club with title-winning ambitions.
A source close to the club has indicated that the hierarchy’s patience is wearing thin, given his lack of availability.
"He has barely been available this season," according to Soccer Laduma.
"George Matlou has played fewer than 10 games.
"He was injured at the start of the season and, after returning and playing a few matches, he suffered another setback."
Contract negotiations at a standstill
Matlou previously signed a contract extension last year after his initial two-year deal expired, with Chiefs offering him a one-year extension that included an additional one-year option reportedly running until June 2027.
However, the activation of that option or any further renewal now seems like a distant prospect as the club evaluates its roster for next season.
The situation at Naturena remains tense as the technical team plans for a summer overhaul.
The insider added, "The club has looked at the lack of game time and the recurring injuries, and that is believed to be affecting the contract negotiations and possible extension.
"At this stage, it looks unlikely that his contract will be renewed when it expires."
- Backpagepix
June deadline for Matlou's contract fast approaching
With the June deadline fast approaching, Matlou is running out of time to change the narrative surrounding his future.
His persistent injury struggles, coupled with limited game time, are likely to impact any hopes of extending his stay at Naturena, leaving the player in a precarious position as he enters the final weeks of his current agreement.
Failing to secure a new deal would see Matlou become a free agent, ending a stint that promised much but was ultimately hampered by fitness issues.
As the Amakhosi look to trim their squad and bring in fresh reinforcements, the writing appears to be on the wall for the talented but injury-prone playmaker.
What comes next for Matlou?
Matlou has limited time to return to full fitness and prove his worth in Chiefs colours.
The Glamour Boys are left with two league matches before wrapping up their season, which puts the Limpopo-born midfielder at a disadvantage.
With the Soweto giants expected to undergo major changes both in the coaching department and playing personnel, Matlou looks set to head to the exit door.
The central midfielder has struggled to make a meaningful impact at the Chiefs after featuring in 46 matches and providing only three assists since signing with the club in July 2022