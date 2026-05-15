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Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, December 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in signing TS Galaxy striker - 'The club' scouts believe he can fit'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy
J. Zindoga
AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Chippa United
W. Duba
A. Du Preez
M. Lilepo
Marumo Gallants
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
CAF Confederations Cup
E. Ighodaro
K. Mayo

Amakhosi are reportedly putting plans in place to bolster their attacking options ahead of what promises to be a gruelling 2026/27 season. The Soweto giants have identified a new target within the Premier Soccer League as they prepare for a return to continental football.

  • Junior Zindoga, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyTS Galaxy

    Amakhosi identify attacking reinforcement

    Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be looking at beefing up their attacking department ahead of a busy 2026/27 campaign.

    The Soweto giants have struggled for firepower in the final third with strikers such as Ashley Du Preez, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khahyisa Mayo battling injuries and a dip in form, among other things.

    To navigate current struggles, the Naturena-based side is casting its net wide for clinical finishers.

    It has been indicated that the club is monitoring TS Galaxy striker Junior Zindoga, with the intention of bringing him to the team next season.

    The Zimbabwean forward has emerged as a potential solution to the club's well-documented struggles in front of goal during recent windows.

    Former Marumo Gallants goal poacher has scored three goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Rockets.



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  • Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage

    Scouting reports favour Zindoga fit

    The interest in the 27-year-old is not merely speculative, as internal reports suggest the Amakhosi technical team sees specific traits in Zindoga that match their tactical blueprint.

    An insider revealed the depth of this interest to Soccer Laduma, stating, "The club' scouts believe he can fit in at Chiefs.

    "They believe he is a finisher who needs just to be in the box and finish those chances that players like [Glody] Lilepo and [Wandile] Duba create. So they are monitoring him, and that's what I can tell you for now."

    Since joining the Mpumalanga team at the start of the current season, Zindoga has been a consistent presence in the Rockets' lineup.

    Having arrived from Gallants following a stint in Eswatini with Nsingizini United, the striker has adapted well to the demands of South African top-flight football under Sead Ramovic.



  • Polokwane City, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage

    A major squad overhaul looms at Naturena

    With third place secured and CAF Confederation Cup football on the horizon, the pressure is on the Chiefs hierarchy to provide the technical team with a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

    The pursuit of Zindoga suggests a shift toward targeting established PSL players who understand the local landscape.

    The club has recently confirmed the appointment of Bheki Shongwe as the new CEO, signaling a new era of administrative and sporting direction.

    While some fans have expressed concerns over Zindoga's modest goal return this season, the scouting department clearly believes that his movement and presence in the box will be amplified by the creative quality available at Naturena.

    As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Amakhosi can strike a deal with Galaxy to bring the Zimbabwean international to the capital of Mzansi football.

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  • TS Galaxy, Marumo Gallants, February 2026Backpage

    What comes next for Chiefs?

    The Glamour Boys are expected to undergo major changes in the off-season.

    Chiefs are reportedly on a hunt for a new head coach who could make wholesale changes to the squad.

    With the 2025 Nedbank Cup winners looking to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for trophies, they will likely go into the market to search for quality players.

    And with the transfer window looming, Zindiga could be one of the handful of players making a move to Chiefs for the 2026/27 season.

Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI