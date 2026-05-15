Kaizer Chiefs show interest in signing TS Galaxy striker - 'The club' scouts believe he can fit'
- TS Galaxy
Amakhosi identify attacking reinforcement
Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be looking at beefing up their attacking department ahead of a busy 2026/27 campaign.
The Soweto giants have struggled for firepower in the final third with strikers such as Ashley Du Preez, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khahyisa Mayo battling injuries and a dip in form, among other things.
To navigate current struggles, the Naturena-based side is casting its net wide for clinical finishers.
It has been indicated that the club is monitoring TS Galaxy striker Junior Zindoga, with the intention of bringing him to the team next season.
The Zimbabwean forward has emerged as a potential solution to the club's well-documented struggles in front of goal during recent windows.
Former Marumo Gallants goal poacher has scored three goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Rockets.
- Backpage
Scouting reports favour Zindoga fit
The interest in the 27-year-old is not merely speculative, as internal reports suggest the Amakhosi technical team sees specific traits in Zindoga that match their tactical blueprint.
An insider revealed the depth of this interest to Soccer Laduma, stating, "The club' scouts believe he can fit in at Chiefs.
"They believe he is a finisher who needs just to be in the box and finish those chances that players like [Glody] Lilepo and [Wandile] Duba create. So they are monitoring him, and that's what I can tell you for now."
Since joining the Mpumalanga team at the start of the current season, Zindoga has been a consistent presence in the Rockets' lineup.
Having arrived from Gallants following a stint in Eswatini with Nsingizini United, the striker has adapted well to the demands of South African top-flight football under Sead Ramovic.
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A major squad overhaul looms at Naturena
With third place secured and CAF Confederation Cup football on the horizon, the pressure is on the Chiefs hierarchy to provide the technical team with a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.
The pursuit of Zindoga suggests a shift toward targeting established PSL players who understand the local landscape.
The club has recently confirmed the appointment of Bheki Shongwe as the new CEO, signaling a new era of administrative and sporting direction.
While some fans have expressed concerns over Zindoga's modest goal return this season, the scouting department clearly believes that his movement and presence in the box will be amplified by the creative quality available at Naturena.
As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Amakhosi can strike a deal with Galaxy to bring the Zimbabwean international to the capital of Mzansi football.
- Backpage
What comes next for Chiefs?
The Glamour Boys are expected to undergo major changes in the off-season.
Chiefs are reportedly on a hunt for a new head coach who could make wholesale changes to the squad.
With the 2025 Nedbank Cup winners looking to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for trophies, they will likely go into the market to search for quality players.
And with the transfer window looming, Zindiga could be one of the handful of players making a move to Chiefs for the 2026/27 season.