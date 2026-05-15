Kaizer Chiefs show interest in signing TS Galaxy striker - 'The club' scouts believe he can fit'

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be looking at beefing up their attacking department ahead of a busy 2026/27 campaign.

The Soweto giants have struggled for firepower in the final third with strikers such as Ashley Du Preez, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khahyisa Mayo battling injuries and a dip in form, among other things.

To navigate current struggles, the Naturena-based side is casting its net wide for clinical finishers.

It has been indicated that the club is monitoring TS Galaxy striker Junior Zindoga, with the intention of bringing him to the team next season.

The Zimbabwean forward has emerged as a potential solution to the club's well-documented struggles in front of goal during recent windows.

Former Marumo Gallants goal poacher has scored three goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Rockets.







