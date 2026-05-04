BackPagePix
Kaizer Chiefs set to offload experienced striker at the end of the season as contract decision made
- Backpage
Amakhosi ready to part ways with Morris
The writing appears to be on the wall for Tashreeq Morris at Kaizer Chiefs, with the striker increasingly likely to be offloaded at the end of the 2025-26 season.
Internal discussions at the club suggest that the management has already made a firm call on the player’s future, opting not to extend his current deal, which is set to expire in June.
The 31-year-old has become a forgotten figure in the Amakhosi setup.
Despite the club's various attacking struggles throughout the campaign, Morris has failed to register a single minute of competitive action in the PSL so far.
With the clock ticking down on the current season, it seems the door has firmly closed on his time in Soweto.
- BackPagePix
Failed loan move and lack of minutes
The situation could have been different had a mid-season exit materialised during the January transfer window.
It is understood that Chiefs were open to letting Morris leave on loan to secure regular football elsewhere, but the move collapsed due to administrative hurdles.
This left the striker in a difficult position, stuck on the fringes of the squad with no path back into the starting eleven.
A Soccer Laduma source close to the club provided insight into the management's thinking, stating: “What I know and believe is that, apparently, the team management has already made their decision on Tashreeq (Morris).
"It is believed that his future at the club hangs in the balance because it looks like they won't extend his contract when it expires at the end of the season.
'He was indeed supposed to be loaned out in January, but there were some logistics that could not be agreed on at the time.
"So, due to a lack of game time, it seems it's unlikely that they could renew his contract for next season or beyond.”
- Backpagepix
Slim hopes for a final farewell
As Chiefs prepare for their final run of fixtures against the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu FC, and Chippa United, the prospect of Morris featuring remains remarkably slim.
The technical team appears focused on building for the future, leaving little room for a player who is already considered to be on his way out the exit door.
While the player’s representative has yet to officially comment on the situation, the lack of contract negotiations speaks volumes.
For Morris, a fresh start elsewhere in the Premiership seems the most logical step as he looks to reignite a career that has stalled significantly during his time at Naturena.
Unless there is a dramatic change in stance from the Chiefs hierarchy, the striker will be hunting for a new home as a free agent this July.
- Backpagepix
What next for Tashreeq Morris?
Before the start of the current season, Morris was poised to complete a season-long loan to Durban City FC.
However, the deal fell through after the involved parties could not reach an agreement.
Morris remained at Chiefs and struggled for game-time with Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba, and Khayisa Mayo preferred to share the scoring responsibilities in the striking department.
With the former Sekhukhune United talisman in the final weeks of his contract at the Soweto giants, the forward will leave the club as a free agent and venture into a new chapter elsewhere.