Kaizer Chiefs set to offload experienced striker at the end of the season as contract decision made

The writing appears to be on the wall for Tashreeq Morris at Kaizer Chiefs, with the striker increasingly likely to be offloaded at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Internal discussions at the club suggest that the management has already made a firm call on the player’s future, opting not to extend his current deal, which is set to expire in June.

The 31-year-old has become a forgotten figure in the Amakhosi setup.

Despite the club's various attacking struggles throughout the campaign, Morris has failed to register a single minute of competitive action in the PSL so far.

With the clock ticking down on the current season, it seems the door has firmly closed on his time in Soweto.







