Kaizer Chiefs secure talented defender with a new deal as the 2026/27 season preparations are in full swing

Kaizer Chiefs have officially handed right-back Dillan Solomons a new one-year contract extension, ensuring he remains at Naturena until June 2027 as per SABC Sport.

The 29-year-old, who joined the club from Moroka Swallows in 2022, has seen his stay extended as the club looks for stability in the defensive department.

The decision represents a major vote of confidence from the Amakhosi management.

Despite facing a period of transition and fluctuating form within the squad, Solomons has done enough to convince the hierarchy that he remains a vital part of the project moving forward into the 2026/27 season.







