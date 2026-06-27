Kaizer Chiefs secure talented defender with a new deal as the 2026/27 season preparations are in full swing
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A vote of confidence for Solomons
Kaizer Chiefs have officially handed right-back Dillan Solomons a new one-year contract extension, ensuring he remains at Naturena until June 2027 as per SABC Sport.
The 29-year-old, who joined the club from Moroka Swallows in 2022, has seen his stay extended as the club looks for stability in the defensive department.
The decision represents a major vote of confidence from the Amakhosi management.
Despite facing a period of transition and fluctuating form within the squad, Solomons has done enough to convince the hierarchy that he remains a vital part of the project moving forward into the 2026/27 season.
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Entering the Da Cruz era
This contract renewal comes at a pivotal moment for the Glamour Boys, with new head coach Fernando Da Cruz expected to arrive next week.
His arrival will signal the official start of pre-season, as the Frenchman looks to usher in a new era of success for the most decorated club in South African football.
Solomons will be eager to impress the incoming tactician after a stint characterised by both promise and frustration.
Having featured in 19 matches across all competitions last season under Nasreddine Nabi, and later under interim coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the defender now has a clean slate to prove his long-term value.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Navigating injury struggles and competition
Since arriving at Naturena with high expectations, Solomons has endured a mixed spell.
His progress has often been hampered by nagging injuries and intense competition for the starting right-back slot, preventing him from establishing consistency.
However, by securing this extension, the club has provided the defender with the perfect platform to finally make the position his own.
With a full pre-season under Da Cruz on the horizon, the focus for Solomons will be on maintaining his fitness and cementing his place in the starting XI as Chiefs aim to challenge for silverware once again.
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Mass overhaul continues at Naturena
The news of Solomons' extension follows a series of aggressive moves in the transfer market.
Chiefs have already bolstered their backline with the signing of defender Thabo Moloisane from Stellenbosch on a free transfer, signaling a clear intent to fix the defensive issues that plagued them in recent years.
As the club prepares for the new campaign, the clearing of the decks continues.
Midfielder George Matlou and academy graduate Happy Mashiane are among the players who have already been released.
With several senior stars seeing their contracts expire at the end of the month, more departures are expected as the Soweto giants ruthlessly reshape their squad for the future.