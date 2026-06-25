Kaizer Chiefs release second first team star to continue squad adjustment ahead new era under Fernanda Da Cruz
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Amakhosi legend-in-waiting departs Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly ways with versatile defender Happy Mashiane, according to SABC Sport, marking the end of a seven-year association with the senior team.
The 28-year-old academy graduate, who was once hailed as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the club's development structures, is now a free agent after both parties agreed not to renew his contract this week.
The decision comes as part of a wider strategic shift as the club prepares for life under Fernanda Da Cruz.
Mashiane’s exit follows a pattern of senior departures at Naturena, as the hierarchy looks to refresh a squad that has struggled for consistency in recent campaigns.
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Struggles for game time prove decisive
The writing appeared to be on the wall for Mashiane after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Siwelele FC. Despite the move being intended to revitalise his career, he struggled to secure regular minutes under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
The lack of competitive rhythm ultimately made it difficult for him to force his way back into the reckoning at Chiefs upon his return from the Free State.
Chiefs have historically shown great patience with the player, keeping faith in his potential through multiple coaching changes.
However, that breakthrough moment where he would become an undisputed starter never fully materialised.
Despite interest in previous windows from the likes of Stellenbosch FC and other PSL rivals, the club has now decided that a clean break is the best path forward for both the individual and the institution.
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Da Cruz leads a ruthless squad overhaul
The departure of Mashiane is a clear signal of intent regarding the new era under Fernanda Da Cruz.
The technical team is reportedly focused on clearing the decks to make space for fresh blood and tactical flexibility.
Mashiane, who was utilised as both a left-back and an advanced winger during his tenure, no longer fits the specific profile required for the club's evolving system.
His exit is the second high-profile departure, after George Matlou, in quick succession, suggesting that more movement is expected in the coming weeks.
The club is expected to confirm the termination imminently, allowing the player to look for a new home before the pre-season schedules ramp up across the South African top flight.
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What next for the former Amakhosi star?
As a free agent, Mashiane is expected to be a high-priority target for several PSL clubs looking for experienced defensive reinforcements.
Siwelele FC remain the frontrunners to secure his signature on a permanent basis, having expressed interest during his initial loan spell.
His status as a free agent makes him an attractive proposition for clubs operating on tighter budgets who still require top-flight pedigree.
While his time at Naturena may not have ended with the silverware or the legendary status many predicted when he first debuted under Ernst Middendorp, Mashiane’s journey from the youth ranks to the first team remains a notable success story for the Chiefs academy.
Now, at 28, he enters the most critical chapter of his professional career with a point to prove to his former employers.