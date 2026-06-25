Kaizer Chiefs release second first team star to continue squad adjustment ahead new era under Fernanda Da Cruz

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly ways with versatile defender Happy Mashiane, according to SABC Sport, marking the end of a seven-year association with the senior team.

The 28-year-old academy graduate, who was once hailed as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the club's development structures, is now a free agent after both parties agreed not to renew his contract this week.

The decision comes as part of a wider strategic shift as the club prepares for life under Fernanda Da Cruz.

Mashiane’s exit follows a pattern of senior departures at Naturena, as the hierarchy looks to refresh a squad that has struggled for consistency in recent campaigns.