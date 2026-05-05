Kaizer Chiefs plot Mamelodi Sundowns upset to keep CAF Confederation Cup dream alive -'It’s a good opportunity to take three points and...'

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Naturena-based outfit, characterised by inconsistency and high-pressure moments.

Midfielder Thabo Cele has admitted that the journey has been far from smooth, but insisted that the goal of securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup remains the driving force behind their remaining fixtures.

The battle for third place has become a priority for a side desperate to restore its former glory.

“It’s been a tough season, trying to fight for third place, which is automatic qualification for the African football (CAF Confederations Cup) again.

"It’s not been easy for us through the season, but we have been pushing ourselves as a team trying to get those results that put us in a good situation,” Cele said, according to KickOff.



