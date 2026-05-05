Kaizer Chiefs plot Mamelodi Sundowns upset to keep CAF Confederation Cup dream alive -'It’s a good opportunity to take three points and...'
High stakes at Loftus Versfeld
Kaizer Chiefs head to the capital for a heavyweight Premier Soccer League showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night, with the stakes rising sharply.
For the Glamour Boys, the mission is clear: secure maximum points to strengthen their top-three standing. While Masandawana are closing in on the title, Amakhosi see this as a do-or-die moment in their push to reclaim continental football.
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Cele reflects on a grueling campaign
It has been a rollercoaster season for the Naturena-based outfit, characterised by inconsistency and high-pressure moments.
Midfielder Thabo Cele has admitted that the journey has been far from smooth, but insisted that the goal of securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup remains the driving force behind their remaining fixtures.
The battle for third place has become a priority for a side desperate to restore its former glory.
“It’s been a tough season, trying to fight for third place, which is automatic qualification for the African football (CAF Confederations Cup) again.
"It’s not been easy for us through the season, but we have been pushing ourselves as a team trying to get those results that put us in a good situation,” Cele said, according to KickOff.
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The ultimate litmus test
Facing the Brazilians is the toughest test in the PSL, but Cele believes it is the perfect stage for Amakhosi to prove their credentials.
With the Tshwane side flying high at the top of the table, Glamour Boys are styling themselves as the ultimate underdogs, ready to cause an upset.
The chance to take points off the champions-elect is being seen as a catalyst for a strong finish to the season.
The midfielder is adamant that a positive result in Pretoria will transform the mood within the camp.
Cele noted: “So it’s a good opportunity to take three points and then bring up our morale for the next games to eventually qualify for the African spot again.”
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Continental ambitions on the line
With the season drawing to a close, there is no more room for error, especially with AmaZulu breathing down their necks for that final podium spot.
Every tackle and every goal against Sundowns will carry the weight of their continental aspirations.
As the primary angle for the match, Chiefs are framing this encounter as a final-like situation.
If they can overcome the tactical prowess of the league leaders, the path to Africa becomes significantly clearer.
For Cele and his teammates, Wednesday's clash is not just another league game; it is an opportunity to redefine their season and secure a passage back to the limelight of African club competition.