The Bafana Bafana forward has returned to full fitness at a time when Amakhosi are searching for an outright striker.

Lebo Mothiba has just confirmed he has recovered from a long-term injury which makes him ready for competitive football again.

Interestingly, he was spotted at Naturena in June and he is back to full fitness at a time when Kaizer Chiefs are desperate to sign a striker.

Fans have reacted to Mothiba's recovery and a possible move to Amakhosi. GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.