Kaizer Chiefs legend identifies the player to complete a missing puzzle in Lebohang Maboe's game, 'the boy could make a good combination with...'
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Maboe, Chiefs' standout perfpormer
Lebohang Maboe has emerged as one of Kaizer Chiefs' top players this season, his maiden for the club after arriving from Mamelodi Sundowns.
But former Amakhosi goalkeeper William Shomgwe feels there is a player who can make Maboe a complete player, performing beyond his current form.
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Maboe's qualities discussed
Shongwe has taken time to explain what makes Maboe the effective player he is.
"Maboe's qualities are very important to this Kaizer Chiefs team; all along they had midfielders who could win the ball but could not link with the club's attacking players," Shongwe told KickOff.
"And again, he doesn't lose the ball often. Kaizer Chiefs used to lose the ball from their build-ups and as a result, they would lose from their own mistakes. Maboe has covered all that as he can protect the ball better.
"They don't concede as much because they are no longer losing the ball in crucial areas. He can lead Chiefs to greater things, they just need to find the right pairing."
The man who can make Maboe shine
"It is something unlucky because the boy could make a good combination with Maboe," said Shongwe.
"I saw [George] Matlou when they were playing against TS Galaxy in Mbombela. Kaizer Chiefs didn't score a goal that day, but they dominated that game, and they created a lot of chances."
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Chiefs' biggest problem
"The midfield is letting the defense down then the chances of defending well will be slim," Shongwe added.
"The midfield is critical to any team because they are the heartbeat. You can't play once the midfield is dead.
"Maboe is coming to correct that, and Siphesihle Ndlovu is joining in, we are hoping they are going to survive longer with these combinations."