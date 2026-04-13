Kaizer Chiefs legend identifies the player to complete a missing puzzle in Lebohang Maboe's game, 'the boy could make a good combination with...'

Shongwe has taken time to explain what makes Maboe the effective player he is.

"Maboe's qualities are very important to this Kaizer Chiefs team; all along they had midfielders who could win the ball but could not link with the club's attacking players," Shongwe told KickOff.

"And again, he doesn't lose the ball often. Kaizer Chiefs used to lose the ball from their build-ups and as a result, they would lose from their own mistakes. Maboe has covered all that as he can protect the ball better.

"They don't concede as much because they are no longer losing the ball in crucial areas. He can lead Chiefs to greater things, they just need to find the right pairing."