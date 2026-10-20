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Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo opens up on his new SAFA role: 'It entails mapping up forward our football'
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A new chapter for the Bafana icon
In a move that has sparked significant discussion across the South African football landscape, Doctor Khumalo has been officially integrated into the leadership structures of the South African Football Association (SAFA).
The legendary former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was confirmed as the new deputy chairperson of the technical committee following a high-level National Executive Committee meeting held over the recent weekend.
This transition from the pitch to the boardroom represents a significant shift for a man synonymous with the country's 1996 AFCON success.
The appointment marks a formal recognition of Khumalo’s expertise and his standing within the local game.
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Mapping the future of the game
Speaking on his vision for the role, Khumalo was candid about the current status of his duties.
“To be honest and precise, I’ll be failing SAFA and probably giving the wrong information because at the moment, there’s nothing on the table that has been forwarded to me in order for me to be able to understand the scope of work that needs to be done,” the legend said as per iDiski Times.
Despite this, he is already formulating a strategy based on his deep understanding of technical requirements.
He continued by outlining the potential focus areas for his tenure, stating: “But from the look of things, when you talk technical, obviously it entails mapping up forward our football, and especially the development side of it, and also making sure that the coaching education it’s spread out throughout the country.”
Khumalo believes that by standardising coaching methods and focusing on youth pathways, the association can create a more sustainable pipeline for the various national teams that represent South Africa on the global stage.
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The need for a collective approach
Khumalo is well aware that the task of fixing South African football cannot be achieved by one person alone.
He stressed the importance of teamwork and alignment within the association's hierarchy, noting that he is yet to sit down with his immediate superior to formalise their strategy.
The icon is clearly eager to get to work but remains cognisant of the administrative processes that must be followed before he can implement his ideas for the technical department.
“So those are the things that I can probably think that they are probably on the list of SAFA because I haven’t yet met my boss, the chairperson, Jack Maluleke.
"And this can only be done collectively. This is not about Doc Khumalo.
"Remember, this is an entity of the nation, and the demands of the game need to be adhered to for us to be able to give a proper program to serve the nation,” Khumalo explained.
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Calling for more legendary involvement
Beyond his own role, Khumalo has issued a rallying cry for more former stars to be brought into the fold.
He believes that the experience of those who have competed at the highest level is an untapped resource that could accelerate the country's footballing revival.
By integrating more veterans into technical roles, Khumalo argues that the association can better understand the practical challenges faced by players and coaches on the ground today.
“Yes, of course, we haven’t met, we haven’t done anything, but from where I’m seated, and from what I’ve experienced in the years that I’ve been following SAFA and what is happening in our football, there are so many boxes that we need to tick in order for football to go in a positive direction.
"You know, I would have appreciated it if there were four or five ‘Doctors’ that were appointed, being the former players, because these are the custodians of the game.
"These are the people who have walked the path, and I strongly believe in their experience and the coaching education that they acquired.”
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