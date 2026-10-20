Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo opens up on his new SAFA role: 'It entails mapping up forward our football'

Speaking on his vision for the role, Khumalo was candid about the current status of his duties.

“To be honest and precise, I’ll be failing SAFA and probably giving the wrong information because at the moment, there’s nothing on the table that has been forwarded to me in order for me to be able to understand the scope of work that needs to be done,” the legend said as per iDiski Times.

Despite this, he is already formulating a strategy based on his deep understanding of technical requirements.

He continued by outlining the potential focus areas for his tenure, stating: “But from the look of things, when you talk technical, obviously it entails mapping up forward our football, and especially the development side of it, and also making sure that the coaching education it’s spread out throughout the country.”

Khumalo believes that by standardising coaching methods and focusing on youth pathways, the association can create a more sustainable pipeline for the various national teams that represent South Africa on the global stage.



