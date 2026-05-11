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Kaizer Chiefs leaving nothing to chance in their efforts to secure star forward amidst interest from North Africa
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Amakhosi move to ward off North African interest
Kaizer Chiefs are taking every precaution in their bid to retain star forward Glody Makabi Lilepo amidst growing interest from North Africa.
Reports have emerged linking Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad with a move for the 28-year-old, whose current deal at Naturena is set to run until June 2027.
While the Libyans are known for their significant financial muscle, Chiefs are determined to keep their kingpin in Soweto.
The club has officially initiated talks for an extension to his current contract, which he signed upon joining from French third-tier side Valenciennes in January 2025.
Although he still has a year remaining after the current campaign, Amakhosi officials, according to KickOff, are keen to reward the player’s performances and prevent a situation where he could potentially sign a pre-contract elsewhere come January.
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Reward for stellar performances in Soweto
Lilepo has been one of the standout performers for Chiefs in what is his first full season in South African football.
With eight goals and four assists to his name this term, the Congolese international has more than justified his place in the starting XI.
His contribution has been vital in the club’s recent success, including clinching a spot in CAF competition with two games to spare.
The proposed fresh deal is expected to push the attacker higher up the bracket of top earners at the club.
Having initially joined on lower financial terms for his first six months, Lilepo is already on a six-figure net salary, but the new terms reflect his increased importance to the squad and his status as a key pillar in the club’s future plans.
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Family stability key to Lilepo staying
A major factor in the player’s desire to remain with the Soweto giants is his personal life. Lilepo appears fully settled in South Africa, having already brought his wife and two children over from France.
The family is currently residing in Johannesburg South and is reportedly very satisfied with the lifestyle and comforts provided by the club.
Sources indicate that the forward has no issues with his current environment and is keen to extend his stay in the Betway Premiership.
With all parties aligned, the deal is expected to be finalised and sealed before the Congolese star departs for his off-season break.
While Al-Ittihad may continue to monitor the situation, the player’s happiness at Naturena makes an exit highly unlikely in the immediate future.
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What’s next for Chiefs?
With the Soweto giants set to play in Africa next season, it is of high importance to maintain a psychologically stability in the squad by securing key players and preventing them looking elsewhere.
With the DR Congo, heading for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lilepo will be counting on his performance at Naturena this term to make the final squad. He boasts just 11 caps and one goal in Leopards set up.
However, local reports from Kinshasa suggest he is in the good books of coach Sebastien Desabre.
Chiefs will be on the road in their next and penultimate league action, involving fourth-placed AmaZulu in Durban on May 16.
With the race for the third place now definitely settled, Khalil Ben Youssef and Co. will engage their final two games of the season coolheadedly.
Their last match of the season will be held at home against Chippa United on May 23, which is expected to be a festive ambiance, meant to bid farewell to supporters for their backing all through the season.