Kaizer Chiefs leaving nothing to chance in their efforts to secure star forward amidst interest from North Africa

Kaizer Chiefs are taking every precaution in their bid to retain star forward Glody Makabi Lilepo amidst growing interest from North Africa.

Reports have emerged linking Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad with a move for the 28-year-old, whose current deal at Naturena is set to run until June 2027.

While the Libyans are known for their significant financial muscle, Chiefs are determined to keep their kingpin in Soweto.

The club has officially initiated talks for an extension to his current contract, which he signed upon joining from French third-tier side Valenciennes in January 2025.

Although he still has a year remaining after the current campaign, Amakhosi officials, according to KickOff, are keen to reward the player’s performances and prevent a situation where he could potentially sign a pre-contract elsewhere come January.



