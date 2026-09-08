Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz sheds light on Pule Mmodi's new position: 'It’s a good choice when we play a back-five'

In a move that has caught many Kaizer Chiefs supporters by surprise, Pule Mmodi has transitioned from a traditional attacking winger into a vital component of the team's defensive structure.

The former Golden Arrows man has been tasked with occupying the left wing-back slot as Da Cruz experiments with a 5-2-3 system, a change necessitated by a significant injury crisis in the defensive department.

Despite the unfamiliarity of the role, the South African international has impressed his manager with his work rate and adaptability on the flank.

Speaking to the media about the player's recent performances and his suitability for the system, Da Cruz expressed his satisfaction with how the experiment has unfolded on the pitch.



