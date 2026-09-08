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Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz sheds light on Pule Mmodi's new position: 'It’s a good choice when we play a back-five'
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Mmodi as a defender
In a move that has caught many Kaizer Chiefs supporters by surprise, Pule Mmodi has transitioned from a traditional attacking winger into a vital component of the team's defensive structure.
The former Golden Arrows man has been tasked with occupying the left wing-back slot as Da Cruz experiments with a 5-2-3 system, a change necessitated by a significant injury crisis in the defensive department.
Despite the unfamiliarity of the role, the South African international has impressed his manager with his work rate and adaptability on the flank.
Speaking to the media about the player's recent performances and his suitability for the system, Da Cruz expressed his satisfaction with how the experiment has unfolded on the pitch.
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Versality benefits Mmodi
While the three-man defensive line has provided stability during a difficult period, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss suggestions that he has permanently moved away from a traditional back four.
The coach is keen to build a squad that can react to the specific threats posed by different opponents in the Betway Premiership rather than being wedded to a single philosophy.
Addressing the speculation surrounding his long-term formation plans, the Chiefs boss clarified that he is enjoying the tactical variety his squad is currently showing.
“He’s been in the starting XI for the last three consecutive games; it’s a good choice when we play a back-five. He took his chances in the last three games, and he played well,” Da Cruz said as per iDiski Times.
“No… for the moment I am happy we’re able to play in two systems, but at the moment, we’re playing this system due to injured players,” he explained.
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Da Cruz building flexible team
The vision for Kaizer Chiefs under Da Cruz appears to be centered on the concept of a "hybrid" team that can transition between different shapes seamlessly within a single 90-minute period.
This adaptability is seen as crucial for a side looking to challenge for silverware against teams that employ a wide variety of styles.
Da Cruz is adamant that the current defensive setup does not signal a shift toward a purely negative or overly defensive mentality, despite the extra body in the central defensive zone.
He wants to ensure that the Amakhosi remain an attacking threat while maintaining the balance required to keep clean sheets.
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Navigating the injury crisis
The injury list at Naturena has certainly forced the hand of the technical team, but it has also provided an opportunity for peripheral figures and versatile stars to stake their claim.
The absence of specialist left-backs could have crippled the team's early-season momentum, but the successful integration of Mmodi into the wing-back role has mitigated the damage.
As the squad begins to welcome back its defensive specialists, the competition for places is expected to reach a fever pitch.
Da Cruz will soon have the luxury of choosing between a standard back four and the three-at-the-back system that has served them well in recent weeks.
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