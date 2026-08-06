Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen makes bold declaration about winning MTN8 title - 'You win this trophy, it sets the tone for the season'

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen acknowledges that clinching the MTN8 title would act as a massive catalyst for the club's aspirations this term.

After the disappointment of failing to qualify for the previous two editions of the prestigious top-eight tournament, the pressure is on the Glamour Boys to deliver a statement performance at the FNB Stadium.

Speaking at the media launch on Wednesday, the Amakhosi shot-stopper emphasised how much the squad has missed being part of the tournament and how that absence is fueling their current hunger.

“To be back in the MTN8, I think that’s motivation on its own because we know how it felt to not be part of it, and I think that alone set the tone for us,” Petersen stated.



