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Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen makes bold declaration about winning MTN8 title - 'You win this trophy, it sets the tone for the season'

Kaizer Chiefs
B. Petersen
Stellenbosch FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
L. Phili
Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League

The Glamour Boys are desperate to end their long-standing trophy drought, and the goalkeeper believes the upcoming MTN8 campaign provides the perfect platform to transform the club's fortunes. Amakhosi are preparing for a high-stakes quarter-final clash against Golden Arrows this Sunday, marking their return to a competition they have painfully missed in recent years.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Amakhosi hunting early season silverware

    Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen acknowledges that clinching the MTN8 title would act as a massive catalyst for the club's aspirations this term.

    After the disappointment of failing to qualify for the previous two editions of the prestigious top-eight tournament, the pressure is on the Glamour Boys to deliver a statement performance at the FNB Stadium.

    Speaking at the media launch on Wednesday, the Amakhosi shot-stopper emphasised how much the squad has missed being part of the tournament and how that absence is fueling their current hunger.

    “To be back in the MTN8, I think that’s motivation on its own because we know how it felt to not be part of it, and I think that alone set the tone for us,” Petersen stated.


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  • Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chasing the foundation for success

    The veteran keeper views the MTN8 as a critical foundation for everything Chiefs hope to achieve in the 2026/27 campaign.

    With only four matches standing between the team and the trophy, the margin for error is slim, but the rewards are potentially season-defining.

    Petersen made his intentions clear when discussing the psychological impact of an early trophy win on the rest of the squad and the demanding fan base.

    “It shows us that it’s there now. It is within reach for us. It’s four games, and I think the most important one is the weekend. That first hurdle, that first step, and that’s Golden Arrows."

    “I think for us it is important to hit the ground running, to make sure that we set the tone for the season. I mean, if you win this trophy, it sets the tone for the season. So I think that’s a thinking for us; that’s a goal to try and go all the way in this tournament and make sure we set a nice foundation for us to carry us for the rest of the campaign.”



  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer Chiefs

    Fresh blood boosts Chiefs' trophy hopes

    It is not just the returning players who are feeling the heat; Amakhosi have been active in the transfer market to ensure they have the depth required to compete on all fronts.

    One of the most talked-about additions is the arrival of Lingelihle Phili, who made the move from Stellenbosch.

    Petersen has been particularly vocal about the impact the new signing is already making during training sessions.

    The goalkeeper noted that the youngster possesses a rare maturity that often eludes players of his age when they first join a club of Chiefs' magnitude.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    A seamless transition for young Phili

    Reflecting on the impact of the new arrival, Petersen expressed his admiration for Phili's fearless attitude.

    “I think for me to see, obviously, a younger player like that just come in and settle is a good sign. You know when players usually come into a new team, especially the younger ones, it takes them a bit of a while before they settle.

    The goalkeeper concluded by reinforcing his belief that Phili will be a key asset in the club’s quest for the MTN8 title and beyond. The Amakhosi are desperate for immediate results, and having players who can hit the ground running is essential for their tactical plans.

MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN