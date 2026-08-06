Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen makes bold declaration about winning MTN8 title - 'You win this trophy, it sets the tone for the season'
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Amakhosi hunting early season silverware
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen acknowledges that clinching the MTN8 title would act as a massive catalyst for the club's aspirations this term.
After the disappointment of failing to qualify for the previous two editions of the prestigious top-eight tournament, the pressure is on the Glamour Boys to deliver a statement performance at the FNB Stadium.
Speaking at the media launch on Wednesday, the Amakhosi shot-stopper emphasised how much the squad has missed being part of the tournament and how that absence is fueling their current hunger.
“To be back in the MTN8, I think that’s motivation on its own because we know how it felt to not be part of it, and I think that alone set the tone for us,” Petersen stated.
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Chasing the foundation for success
The veteran keeper views the MTN8 as a critical foundation for everything Chiefs hope to achieve in the 2026/27 campaign.
With only four matches standing between the team and the trophy, the margin for error is slim, but the rewards are potentially season-defining.
Petersen made his intentions clear when discussing the psychological impact of an early trophy win on the rest of the squad and the demanding fan base.
“It shows us that it’s there now. It is within reach for us. It’s four games, and I think the most important one is the weekend. That first hurdle, that first step, and that’s Golden Arrows."
“I think for us it is important to hit the ground running, to make sure that we set the tone for the season. I mean, if you win this trophy, it sets the tone for the season. So I think that’s a thinking for us; that’s a goal to try and go all the way in this tournament and make sure we set a nice foundation for us to carry us for the rest of the campaign.”
Fresh blood boosts Chiefs' trophy hopes
It is not just the returning players who are feeling the heat; Amakhosi have been active in the transfer market to ensure they have the depth required to compete on all fronts.
One of the most talked-about additions is the arrival of Lingelihle Phili, who made the move from Stellenbosch.
Petersen has been particularly vocal about the impact the new signing is already making during training sessions.
The goalkeeper noted that the youngster possesses a rare maturity that often eludes players of his age when they first join a club of Chiefs' magnitude.
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A seamless transition for young Phili
Reflecting on the impact of the new arrival, Petersen expressed his admiration for Phili's fearless attitude.
“I think for me to see, obviously, a younger player like that just come in and settle is a good sign. You know when players usually come into a new team, especially the younger ones, it takes them a bit of a while before they settle.
The goalkeeper concluded by reinforcing his belief that Phili will be a key asset in the club’s quest for the MTN8 title and beyond. The Amakhosi are desperate for immediate results, and having players who can hit the ground running is essential for their tactical plans.
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