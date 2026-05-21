Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy opens up about being constantly measured against his father, club legend Fabian McCarthy – ‘I just turn that pressure into drive’

Living in the shadow of a club icon can be a daunting task for any young player, but Aden McCarthy is embracing the challenge of following in his father Fabian's footsteps.

The former Amakhosi defender was a pillar of the Chiefs backline during a successful era, and fans have been quick to measure the youngster's progress against those lofty standards.

Speaking to the media at Naturena on Thursday, the junior McCarthy was quick to dismiss suggestions that the external expectations are weighing him down.

Instead, he explained how he uses the narrative surrounding his lineage to fuel his own ambitions at Naturena.