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Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy opens up about being constantly measured against his father, club legend Fabian McCarthy – ‘I just turn that pressure into drive’
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Handling the weight of a legendary name
Living in the shadow of a club icon can be a daunting task for any young player, but Aden McCarthy is embracing the challenge of following in his father Fabian's footsteps.
The former Amakhosi defender was a pillar of the Chiefs backline during a successful era, and fans have been quick to measure the youngster's progress against those lofty standards.
Speaking to the media at Naturena on Thursday, the junior McCarthy was quick to dismiss suggestions that the external expectations are weighing him down.
Instead, he explained how he uses the narrative surrounding his lineage to fuel his own ambitions at Naturena.
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Turning external pressure into internal drive
"I wouldn't say there's pressure. You know, there's always outside noise, comparisons, and all of that stuff.
"I've had this question since the first time I started playing for the DDC reserve team," McCarthy said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
The defender is focused on creating a legacy that could eventually eclipse what came before him.
The youngster further elaborated on his mindset, stating:
"For me, I just turn that pressure into drive. I want to do what he did, I want to do better, and I just want to take it to another level."
It is this competitive spirit that has seen him transition from the developmental ranks into the senior setup as a reliable defensive option.
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Unity and the impact of the Netherlands tour
Beyond individual narratives, McCarthy was keen to highlight the collective growth of the squad this season.
He pointed back to the club's pre-season preparations in Europe as the moment where the team truly bonded, a foundation that has seen them through the ups and downs of a demanding domestic campaign.
"I feel like what we started doing in the pre-season tour in the Netherlands helped us as a team to become a unit," McCarthy explained.
"Despite the changes that happened throughout the season, we stuck to what we wanted to do and our main goals for the season, and that's what happened."
Closing the season against Chippa United
Kaizer Chiefs are now preparing for their final league engagement of the season, a high-stakes clash against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
With kick-off scheduled for 15:00 on Saturday, the team is determined to secure three points and provide the supporters with a positive finish to the year.
McCarthy is expected to play a role in the finale as Amakhosi look to end the campaign on a high note which would validate the progress made since that formative trip to the Netherlands and set the tone for what the young defender hopes will be an even more successful sophomore season.