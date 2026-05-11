Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef explains surprise Lebohang Maboe's absence against Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs secured a vital 2-0 victory over Babina Noko at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, a result that officially clinched third place and guaranteed a return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

However, the absence of Lebohang Maboe from the matchday squad raised eyebrows among the Amakhosi faithful before kick-off.

Ben Youssef revealed that Maboe was omitted from the squad to manage fatigue following a grueling run of fixtures in the Betway Premiership.

“For Maboe, as I said, it was fatigue after the last game. We decided with the medical staff and with him to give him a rest in this game,” the coach explained as per iDiski Times after the final whistle.