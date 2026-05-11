Backpage
Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef explains surprise Lebohang Maboe's absence against Sekhukhune United
- Backpage
Fatigue catches up with Maboe
Kaizer Chiefs secured a vital 2-0 victory over Babina Noko at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, a result that officially clinched third place and guaranteed a return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
However, the absence of Lebohang Maboe from the matchday squad raised eyebrows among the Amakhosi faithful before kick-off.
Ben Youssef revealed that Maboe was omitted from the squad to manage fatigue following a grueling run of fixtures in the Betway Premiership.
“For Maboe, as I said, it was fatigue after the last game. We decided with the medical staff and with him to give him a rest in this game,” the coach explained as per iDiski Times after the final whistle.
- Backpage
Injury woes continue for Amakhosi
Beyond the tactical decision to rest Maboe, the Naturena-based outfit is also navigating a difficult period in the treatment room.
The coach confirmed that Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala remain sidelined through injury, while Siphesihle Ndlovu missed out due to a one-match suspension after accumulating four yellow cards.
“Ndlovu, the problem is that he had four yellow cards. Duba is still injured, Shabalala is injured,” Ben Youssef added.
The lack of available personnel forced the technical team to reshuffle their pack, though the depth of the squad ultimately proved sufficient to claim all three points in Polokwane and secure a top-three finish.
- Backpage
Rotation and squad readiness
Ben Youssef emphasized the need for squad rotation to prevent further long-term absences as the season reaches its climax.
Despite the changes, the coach was full of praise for the players who stepped in to fill the void left by the regular starters, noting their commitment to the club's cause during a high-pressure fixture.
“We try to keep consistency in the team. But sometimes there is a risk of injury. So, we should make a rotation.
"Like I said, a lot of times we discuss the team or the player.
"We show that any player you ask to come, he is ready to fight for the badge, for the team, and for the fans,” the coach concluded.
Chiefs will now look to wrap up their season with momentum heading into their upcoming CAF campaign.
- Backpagepix
What's next for Maboe?
After an impressive first season with Kaizer Chiefs, Maboe has won the hearts of the club's supporters.
The former Maritzburg United star signed with Amkhosi on a free transfer in July 2025, having left Mamelodi Sundowns upon the expiry of his contract.
Following his stellar displays at Chiefs, the experienced midfielder has been tipped to be one of the nominees for the Midfielder of the Season.
Maboe featured in 24 matches across all competitions and showcased his qualities to boss the midfield.