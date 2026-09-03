Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Faiz Abrahams slow integration - 'We want to give him minutes...'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has finally broken his silence regarding the limited game time afforded to new signing Faiz Abrahams.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Naturena-based giants last month on a season-long loan deal from Stellenbosch FC, a move that was widely celebrated by the Amakhosi faithful who expected him to add immediate flair to the attack.

Addressing the media ahead of the upcoming clash against Siwelele FC, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss any concerns regarding the player's talent or his ability to fit into the tactical setup.

Instead, the coach highlighted a cautious approach intended to protect the youngster's long-term health.







