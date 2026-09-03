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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Faiz Abrahams slow integration - 'We want to give him minutes...'
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The strategy behind the slow integration
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has finally broken his silence regarding the limited game time afforded to new signing Faiz Abrahams.
The 21-year-old winger joined the Naturena-based giants last month on a season-long loan deal from Stellenbosch FC, a move that was widely celebrated by the Amakhosi faithful who expected him to add immediate flair to the attack.
Addressing the media ahead of the upcoming clash against Siwelele FC, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss any concerns regarding the player's talent or his ability to fit into the tactical setup.
Instead, the coach highlighted a cautious approach intended to protect the youngster's long-term health.
Balancing quality with physical readiness
Despite his limited minutes, Da Cruz was full of praise for what Abrahams brings to the training ground and his potential impact on the pitch.
The winger has only seen 24 minutes of competitive action so far, coming on as a second-half substitute during a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Richards Bay.
The Chiefs boss detailed exactly what he sees in the player, stating: "Faiz is a very good player. He has a lot of quality, a lot of mobility, a lot of technical quality, and quality in the cross," the coach said, as per iDiski Times.
"So for that, he was put on the bench against Richards Bay, but we want to give him minutes step by step."
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Managing injury risks at Naturena
The primary concern for Da Cruz is the risk of a muscular setback if the winger is pushed too hard too soon.
After moving from the Western Cape to Gauteng, the transition period often involves adapting to new training intensities and environmental factors.
The coach is taking a conservative stance to ensure that when Abrahams does become a regular fixture in the starting eleven, he is physically robust enough to maintain his place without interruption.
Speaking on the need for caution, the coach further elaborated on his selection policy by saying: "I don’t want to push him too much because we don’t want him to get injured. But he’s adapted very well in our game model."
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Looking ahead to the Siwelele clash
As the Glamour Boys prepare for their next encounter, the focus remains on building a squad capable of competing for silverware throughout the duration of the season.
The management of Abrahams is a microcosm of a larger philosophy at the club where player welfare is being prioritised to avoid the injury crises that have plagued previous campaigns.
While the supporters are naturally eager to see their new stars in action, Da Cruz’s explanation provides much-needed context to the selection headaches he faces.
If Abrahams can continue his smooth adaptation to the tactical requirements at Naturena while building up his physical conditioning, it won't be long before his technical quality and crossing ability become a regular feature of the Chiefs attack.
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