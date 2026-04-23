Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef fired up for the Orlando Pirates clash - 'There’s a big difference between the first and second derby'
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Revenge on the cards for Amakhosi
There is a growing sense of optimism building out of Naturena as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for the most anticipated fixture in the Premier Soccer League calendar.
The stakes could not be higher for the Amakhosi, who are desperate to avenge the bruising 3-0 defeat they suffered when these two sides met earlier this year.
Despite the pressure of the occasion, Khalil Ben Youssef is adamant that past results will have no bearing on the upcoming battle.
Consistency fuels the Naturena resurgence
"Now, there’s a big difference between the first and second derby," Ben Youssef stated as per IOL.
"Every team has been performing well in the last six or seven games. We are coming from six games – five wins and one draw."
Chiefs have surged into the top three after finding form at the right time, with Khalil Ben Youssef crediting their improved run to squad stability and a settled starting XI following earlier disruption from injuries and constant changes.
"We were unlucky that we had a lot of injuries. The difficult thing for a job is that when you have injuries, you have to make substitutions, and you don’t have consistency," he noted.
"Now, in the last five or six games, it’s been relatively the same squad. When the consistency is there, the performance and the results are there. Unfortunately, we missed a lot of chances and points. The performance was good, but we didn’t score. But we found balance in the last two games."
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A tactical battle against Pirates
The Glamour Boys are preparing for a stern test against a strong Mayfair side, with Ben Youssef stressing that tactical discipline and sustained concentration will be key to deciding the derby.
"I think it’s not for me to speak about the performance of Pirates, from the start of the season. They had a very good performance with coach Abdeslam [Ouaddou]. I think on the day of the derby, the team that makes fewer mistakes will be ready to challenge," he said.
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Playing for the 'family'
In closing, Ben Youssef extended gratitude to Amakhosi faithful, as he views the supporters as more than just a crowd; he sees them as a support system that deserves to be rewarded for their loyalty through the club's leanest periods in the derby.
The message from the dressing room is one of total readiness as they aim to end their drought against the Sea Robbers.
"We’ve got the energy and the vibe. All the players are ready and fit; they are sending a strong message that they are ready – mentally, fitness, and training-wise in the last three weeks. We are ready to win this game, Inshallah," the coach added.
"We don’t have fans, but family. So, it’s for us to go out there and give back to them. We need to keep fighting."