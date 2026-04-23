Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef fired up for the Orlando Pirates clash - 'There’s a big difference between the first and second derby'

"Now, there’s a big difference between the first and second derby," Ben Youssef stated as per IOL.

"Every team has been performing well in the last six or seven games. We are coming from six games – five wins and one draw."

Chiefs have surged into the top three after finding form at the right time, with Khalil Ben Youssef crediting their improved run to squad stability and a settled starting XI following earlier disruption from injuries and constant changes.

"We were unlucky that we had a lot of injuries. The difficult thing for a job is that when you have injuries, you have to make substitutions, and you don’t have consistency," he noted.

"Now, in the last five or six games, it’s been relatively the same squad. When the consistency is there, the performance and the results are there. Unfortunately, we missed a lot of chances and points. The performance was good, but we didn’t score. But we found balance in the last two games."







