Kaizer Chiefs clarify Lesotho friendly confusion as Amakhosi confirm squad details for international trip
Amakhosi clarify Lesotho match squad
Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have officially issued clarity regarding their participation in a friendly match in Lesotho, which is scheduled to take place just a day after their opening fixture of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.
There had been significant speculation among the Amakhosi faithful regarding how the club would manage two fixtures in such a short space of time, leading to an official update from the club's communications department on Wednesday.
The club has now confirmed that the senior team will not be the side travelling to Maseru for the clash against Lifofane FC at the Setsoto Stadium on Sunday, August 2.
Instead, the developmental side will be taking the lead for this specific representative fixture.
“The Kaizer Chiefs team invited to play Lifofane FC on 02 August 2026 is the Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge team,” the club said in a short statement on Wednesday.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Challenging schedule for the Glamour Boys
The decision to send the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) squad to Lesotho makes practical sense given the first team's heavy domestic commitments.
Amakhosi are expected to begin their new league campaign with a difficult away fixture against newly promoted side Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.
The club recently returned to South Africa following what they have described as a highly productive pre-season training camp in Spain.
Based in the Mediterranean coastal city of Alicante, Chiefs tested themselves against diverse international opposition in three practice matches.
Toyota Cup showdown in Rustenburg
Before the league season kicks off and the reserve side heads to Lesotho, the senior squad has one final major pre-season hurdle to clear.
Chiefs are set to play another high-profile match when they face off against Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC in the third annual Toyota Cup.
This match is expected to draw a massive crowd as supporters look to see how the team has progressed under their new technical guidance.
Following the training camp in Europe, the Toyota Cup offers the first domestic glimpse of the tactical shifts implemented during the off-season.
It also provides the players with a final opportunity to secure a spot in the starting eleven for the league opener against Kruger United the following weekend.
- Kaizer Chiefs
New signings ready for official unveiling
Meanwhile, Amakhosi are expected to officially unveil their three newest signings when they face Scottland FC in Rustenburg this weekend.
The club recently bolstered their engine room by confirming the signing of defensive midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian side Azam FC on a permanent deal.
The arrival of the highly-rated Tanzanian has sparked excitement among the fans, with many eager to see the steel he adds to the midfield.
Bitegeko is the third major arrival for Chiefs in the current transfer window period.
He joins a list of reinforcements that includes Bafana Bafana internationals Thabo Moloisane, who arrived from Stellenbosch FC, and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, who made the switch from Sekhukhune United.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting