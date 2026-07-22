Kaizer Chiefs clarify Lesotho friendly confusion as Amakhosi confirm squad details for international trip

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have officially issued clarity regarding their participation in a friendly match in Lesotho, which is scheduled to take place just a day after their opening fixture of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

There had been significant speculation among the Amakhosi faithful regarding how the club would manage two fixtures in such a short space of time, leading to an official update from the club's communications department on Wednesday.

The club has now confirmed that the senior team will not be the side travelling to Maseru for the clash against Lifofane FC at the Setsoto Stadium on Sunday, August 2.

Instead, the developmental side will be taking the lead for this specific representative fixture.

“The Kaizer Chiefs team invited to play Lifofane FC on 02 August 2026 is the Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge team,” the club said in a short statement on Wednesday.



