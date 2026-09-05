Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Zitha Kwinika echoes Bobby Motaung's league title demands - 'It's possible'

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has spoken out on Amakhosi’s chances of winning the Betway Premiership title in the 2026/27 season, stating that “it is possible” for the club to end its long league trophy drought.

Kwinika weighed in on Chiefs’ prospects of mounting a league title challenge during a media briefing at Naturena, as the club prepares to face Siwelele FC in their next fixture.

“Winning the league is possible," he said in a short answer, as per FARPost.

The Soweto giants will host Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw against Richards Bay FC.

Prior to that draw, Chiefs were on a promising run in the Premiership under the leadership of new coach Fernando Da Cruz.







