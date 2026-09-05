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Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Zitha Kwinika echoes Bobby Motaung's league title demands - 'It's possible'
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Kwinika backs Amakhosi for league glory
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has spoken out on Amakhosi’s chances of winning the Betway Premiership title in the 2026/27 season, stating that “it is possible” for the club to end its long league trophy drought.
Kwinika weighed in on Chiefs’ prospects of mounting a league title challenge during a media briefing at Naturena, as the club prepares to face Siwelele FC in their next fixture.
“Winning the league is possible," he said in a short answer, as per FARPost.
The Soweto giants will host Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw against Richards Bay FC.
Prior to that draw, Chiefs were on a promising run in the Premiership under the leadership of new coach Fernando Da Cruz.
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Aligning with Bobby Motaung's high demands
Kwinika’s confidence mirrors the public stance taken by the club's leadership regarding the direction of the project under Da Cruz.
Addressing Chiefs’ ambitions for the current campaign, Kwinika stated that he believes lifting the trophy is achievable.
The 2025 Nedbank Cup champions last won the league back in the 2014/15 season under then-head coach Stuart Baxter.
Meanwhile, Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has also set high targets for Da Cruz, publicly revealing that the French coach is expected to win the league and other domestic trophies.
This mandate places significant pressure on the technical team, but Kwinika’s comments suggest the players are ready to embrace the challenge.
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Navigating a competitive Premiership landscape
The Glamour Boys currently occupy fourth position on the league table with eight points from four matches.
Rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns sit first and second respectively, level on 13 points.
While the gap is manageable at this early stage, Chiefs know they cannot afford many more slip-ups if they are to maintain a serious challenge.
Chiefs have already missed out on the first trophy of the season after crashing out of the MTN8 quarter-final with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium a few weeks ago.
That early exit served as a wake-up call for the squad, highlighting the fine margins between success and failure in domestic competitions.
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The road ahead for the Glamour Boys
Despite the MTN8 disappointment, the Glamour Boys have the Carling Knockout Cup, Nedbank Cup, CAF Confederation Cup and the league to fight for.
This heavy schedule will test the depth of Da Cruz's squad, but Kwinika remains adamant that the primary goal remains the biggest prize in domestic football.
For a club of Chiefs' stature, a decade without a league title has been a difficult pill to swallow for the supporters.
The current campaign represents a fresh start under a new technical direction, and the alignment between the boardroom and the dressing room is clear.
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