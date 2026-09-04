Kaizer Chiefs boss Fernando Da Cruz shuts down transfer talk despite injury crisis: 'I don't request any new players'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has insisted that he will not be signing more players during the current PSL transfer window, but says the club may still be open to an attractive transfer opportunity.

The Frenchman has overseen a significant overhaul of the squad already, but he is now prepared to move forward with the group he has assembled for the 2026/27 campaign.

Speaking to the media at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on Wednesday, the tactician was firm about his requirements from the board.

"For the moment I’m happy with the squad," Da Cruz said, as per FARPost.

"From my side, there is no interest in new players, but maybe if there is a good opportunity, the club will take a position on this good opportunity.

"But from my side, I repeat, I don’t request any new players. I’m very happy with our squad.”



