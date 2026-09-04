Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs boss Fernando Da Cruz shuts down transfer talk despite injury crisis: 'I don't request any new players'
- Backpage
Da Cruz clarifies transfer stance
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has insisted that he will not be signing more players during the current PSL transfer window, but says the club may still be open to an attractive transfer opportunity.
The Frenchman has overseen a significant overhaul of the squad already, but he is now prepared to move forward with the group he has assembled for the 2026/27 campaign.
Speaking to the media at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on Wednesday, the tactician was firm about his requirements from the board.
"For the moment I’m happy with the squad," Da Cruz said, as per FARPost.
"From my side, there is no interest in new players, but maybe if there is a good opportunity, the club will take a position on this good opportunity.
"But from my side, I repeat, I don’t request any new players. I’m very happy with our squad.”
- Backpagepix
Shifting priorities at Naturena
Earlier in the season, Da Cruz revealed he had requested Chiefs management to reinforce four key positions ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign.
The French coach targeted a new striker, two wingers, and an attacking midfielder to complement what he views as a well-structured defensive unit.
The Soweto giants have already been active, beefing up their squad with goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and Tanzania international midfielder Adolf Bitegeko.
At the same time, striker Khanyisa Mayo has now been signed permanently after last season’s loan stint from Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
Chiefs also raided Stellenbosch FC for centre-back Thabo Moloisane, wingers Langelihle Phili and Faiz Abrahams.
- Backpage
Navigating a defensive injury crisis
The coach’s stance also comes amid what looks like a crisis at the left-back position due to injuries. In the last match against
Richards Bay FC, Pule Mmodi played on the left side of defence in the absence of Kabelo Nkgwesa, Nkanyiso Shinga, Bradley Cross and Paseka Mako, who are recovering from injuries. Before that, right-back Reeve Frosler was an option at left-back due to his versatility.
This decision to trust the current roster highlights Da Cruz's belief in the tactical flexibility of his players.
While the left-back slot remains a concern for supporters, the management seems to expect the injured defenders will be making a speedy return to action which negates the need to go into the market for a solution.
- Backpagepix
Focusing on silverware objectives
After elimination from the MTN8, it is a season in which Amakhosi are now left chasing glory in the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.
Five games into the new season, Amakhosi have already exited the MTN8 at the quarter-final stage, while recording two wins and two draws in the league.
While the coach has shut the door on requesting new faces, he left the final decision to the club directors should a "market opportunity" arise.
This indicates that while the technical team is satisfied, the administrative side of the club remains vigilant for any marquee signings that could improve the brand.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting