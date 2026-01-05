Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates linked Stellenbosch midfielder Devin Titus defines his future with a new deal
Titus commits to Stellies to boost coach Gavin Hunt
Stellenbosch recently suffered a blow when coach Steve Barker opted to ditch them for Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC.
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who had been fired by the Premier Soccer League newbies Durban City, was given a chance by the team.
The 61-year-old has now received a major boost after the club confirmed Devin Titus, who has been a target for both Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi, will not be leaving after extending his stay.
It is a massive boost for the Stellies, who are just a position above the relegation zone.
What Stellenbosch said
"Stellenbosch FC is pleased to confirm that Devin Titus has signed a new long-term contract with the Club," they confirmed.
"Titus, who has made more than 150 appearances for Stellenbosch, is set to extend his stay in the Cape Winelands after putting pen to paper on a contract extension earlier this week.
"A product of Stellenbosch FC’s development structures, Titus made his professional debut against Black Leopards in 2021 at the age of 19, and has since become the Club’s third-most-capped player of all time," they added.
"He was part of the squad that won the 2023 Carling Knockout, claiming the tournament’s MVP award in the process, and featured in the Nedbank Cup Team of the Season the following year.
"The 24-year-old also helped Stellies reach back-to-back MTN8 finals in 2024 and 2025 and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup in consecutive seasons, while also breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad," Stellies concluded.
Titus ready to help Stellies deliver
After extending his stay, Titus is now hoping to help the club deliver across all competitions. Apart from the Premier Soccer League, the Nedbank Cup is coming; the club is also in the CAF Confederation Cup race.
“Stellenbosch FC is the Club that gave me an opportunity to follow my dream of becoming a professional footballer, so I’m very happy to have signed a new contract here,” Titus told Stellies media team.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the Club and all the coaches, staff, and players who have given me this platform to showcase my talent, and hopefully, there is even more to come in the next few years," he concluded.
Pirates snap De Jong
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of New Zealand international Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch.
"A new Buccaneer joins the ship! Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Andre de Jong. Welcome, Andre!” the Premier Soccer League leaders confirmed.
Stellies have since wished him the best in his new team.
"De Jong was a notable figure in the squads that won the 2023 Carling Knockout trophy and reached back-to-back MTN8 finals, and scored Stellies’ first-ever continental goal during the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup campaign," they stated.
"His contributions to the Club’s success will be fondly remembered, and he departs with the gratitude and best wishes of all at Stellenbosch FC as he embarks on the next chapter of his career," Stellenbosch concluded.
The Sea Robbers have relied on Patrick Maswanganyi, Sipho Mbule, and Relebohile Mofokeng in the Number 10 role, with Mofokeng also playing in wide areas, which has been dominated by Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.
De Jong's arrival might mean reduced game time for Maswanganyi, who has struggled for recognition. It will not be surprising if the technical team decides to send the former SuperSport United man on loan, since his chances of regular game time could be reduced.In the Premier Soccer League, Pirates have played 12 games so far, where they have recorded nine wins, a draw, and two losses, meaning they have 28 points.