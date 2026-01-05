Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates linked Stellenbosch midfielder Devin Titus defines his future with a new deal

Stellenbosch recently suffered a blow when coach Steve Barker opted to ditch them for Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who had been fired by the Premier Soccer League newbies Durban City, was given a chance by the team.

The 61-year-old has now received a major boost after the club confirmed Devin Titus, who has been a target for both Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi, will not be leaving after extending his stay.

It is a massive boost for the Stellies, who are just a position above the relegation zone.