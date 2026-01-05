Orlando Pirates transfer market dominance continue with the signing of a World Cup-bound player from Premier Soccer League rivals
- Backpage
The Premier Soccer League transfer window is open!
Orlando Pirates, just like the other Premier Soccer League teams, have an opportunity to strengthen their squads in the January transfer window, which officially opened a couple of days ago.
Initially, there have been rumours that the Sea Robbers have already agreed a deal with some quality players as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou chases the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.
Already, the former Morocco international and Fulham defender has won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout in just a couple of months, and he has been with the club following the exit of his predecessor, Jose Riveiro.
The only experience Ouaddou had, before agreeing a deal with the Buccaneers, was coaching Marumo Gallants last season.
Orlando Pirates confirm the arrival of an international midfielder
On Monday morning, the Bucs officially confirmed they have signed New Zealand midfielder Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch.
The towering 29-year-old player has been a rock for Stellies in recent years. As a matter of fact, he played 103 games for them with a return of 16 goals and 11 assists from the Number 10 role he played under the then-coach Steve Barker, who left for Simba SC.
The Otorohanga, New Zealand-born De Jong is a member of the New Zealand football team and is in line to play for his country at the 2026 World Cup in North America. The All Whites secured qualification for the showpiece and will play in the World Cup for the first time since 2010.
De Jong could have joined Orlando Pirates in September, but the 2023 Carling Knockout champions were reluctant to let him go after failing to get a replacement. However, that has been sorted as the Sea Robbers have confirmed the attacking midfielder is now in their pocket."A new Buccaneer joins the ship! Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Andre de Jong. Welcome, Andre!” the Premier Soccer League leaders confirmed.
- Backpage
Who have Orlando Pirates signed and released so far?
Before the ongoing 2025/26 season started, the Buccaneers added Sipho Mbule (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanela Mbuthuma (from Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Abdoulaye Dine Mariko, Abdoulaye S Mariko (both Djoliba AC), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Kamogelo Sebelebele (TS Galaxy), Lebone Seema (TS Galaxy), and Kabelo Kgositsile (Baroka FC)
They also opted to do without Innocent Maela, Miguel Timm (Sekhukhune United), Paseka Mako (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Phillip Ndlondlo, Monnapule Saleng (Orbit College), Mohau Nkota (Al Ettifaq), Zakhele Lepasa (Unattached), Yanga Madiba (Orbit College), Thuso Molekeki (Orbit College), Azola Tshobeni (Chippa United), Goodman Mosele (Chippa United, loan), Abdoulaye S Mariko (Chippa United), Karim Kimvuidi (SC Ashdod, Israel), Kabelo Kgositsile (Baroka FC on loan), Katlego Otladisa (Marumo Gallants).
De Jong is their latest acquisition, and it is interesting to see who else will be signed before the short transfer window closes at the end of the month.
- Backpage
What the signing of De Jong means
The Sea Robbers have relied on Patrick Maswanganyi, Sipho Mbule and Relebohile Mofokeng in the Number 10 role, with Mofokeng also playing in wide areas which has been dominated by Oswin Appollis and Tshepang moremi.
De Jong's arrival might mean reduced game-time for Maswanganyi who has struggled for recognition. It will not be surprising if the technical team decides to send the former SuperSport United man on loan since his chances of regular game time could be reduced.
In the Premier Soccer League, Pirates have played 12 games so far, where they have recorded nine wins, a draw and two losses.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who are the defending champions, are second with 26 points from 13 games played, and are seen as the main challengers.
It basically means that Ouaddou has to work on his consistency to beat Masandawana to the crown they have won eight times in a row, and nine times over the last 10 years.