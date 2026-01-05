Orlando Pirates transfer market dominance continue with the signing of a World Cup-bound player from Premier Soccer League rivals

Orlando Pirates, just like the other Premier Soccer League teams, have an opportunity to strengthen their squads in the January transfer window, which officially opened a couple of days ago.

Initially, there have been rumours that the Sea Robbers have already agreed a deal with some quality players as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou chases the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.

Already, the former Morocco international and Fulham defender has won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout in just a couple of months, and he has been with the club following the exit of his predecessor, Jose Riveiro.

The only experience Ouaddou had, before agreeing a deal with the Buccaneers, was coaching Marumo Gallants last season.