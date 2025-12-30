+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gavin Hunt, SuperSport UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

'Gavin Hunt is Kaizer Chiefs agent sent to destroy Stellenbosch! It won't be long before he moans how he can't compete with Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns on buying new players' - Fans

The 61-year-old parted ways with the Premier Soccer League newbies, Durban City, a couple of weeks ago after falling out with the management. He has now been given another massive assignment with the Western Cape Province-outfit who have not had a good start to the ongoing 2025/26 campaign. They are currently struggling for consistency.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been unveiled as the new Stellenbosch tactician, replacing Steve Barker, who left for Tanzanian Premier League outfit Simba SC.

The 61-year-old has been at the helm of the Citizens until December 1, when they parted ways with reports indicating they deferred on a tactical approach. 

Hunt has a massive task to help Stellies get off their current position in the Premier Soccer League, as well as deliver in the CAF Confederation Cup. 

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions

  • Gavin Hunt, Teko ModiseBackpage

    Hunt will bring all the Madalas

    Gavin Hunt is going to bring all the Madalas of the players and defend with five - Sanele Dladla 

    • Advertisement
  • Eric Tinkler and Gavin Hunt, Sekhukhune United vs Durban CityBackpage

    Let's hope you will deliver

    Let's hope you will do well this time, because lately you've been saying all those things but getting fewer results - Dunga Mahlangu 

  • Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Until they sell all the key players...

    Until they sell all the key players and he's left stranded, that is when he will change his tune - Amandla Mfihlo

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Thibedi Moikhomotsi, Orbit College, Devin Titus, Stellenbosch, 2025 Backpage

    Return of helicopter football?

    Helicopter football with crosses to the box and box strikers. Change of philosophy to that team, but I guess they will do well under him - Mbanjwa Wase Silindini

  • Gavin Hunt, Durban CityBackpage

    Forward-thinking club with a back-thinking coach

    Forward-thinking club with a back-thinking coach. They will regret this decision. Hunt does not want to move with time, tactics-wise, he's going to regress the team - Mhlobong

  • Stan Mathews, SuperSport UnitedBackpage

    Running the club like Supersport United?

    Unfortunately, they run their club like Supersport United. Introduce us to unknown names, then sell them once they have made names for themselves - Kekeletso Double. 

  • Gavin Hunt, SuperSport UnitedBackpage

    Hunt always fails and blames everything and everyone

    Six months from now, he's going to complain that the club is selling all the best players like he didn't know that's what he signed up for when he was unemployed and hungry. Hunt always fails and blames everything and everyone else but his inability to grow and learn - T.man 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chiefs agent sent to destroy Stellies

    Chiefs agent sent to destroy promising Stellenbosch with helicopter football. Stellies will be relegated - Motshedi

  • Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage

    Stellies management know type of coach they are bringing

    I see people are complaining about helicopter football already, while Stellies' management knew what type of coach he is - Siyabonga Mkhohlakali 

  • Gavin Hunt, SuperSports United, October 2024BackPagePix

    He will soon moan abouth thin squad!

    It won't be long before he moans about a thin squad that can't compete financially with Sundowns and Pirates. Moaning about continental overload because that's what he does, he moans a lot - Ngcali Clock 

0