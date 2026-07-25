Kagisho Dikgacoi draws on his experience abroad for Young Africans' role - 'I’ve been in this position before'
Drawing on overseas experience
Kagisho Dikgacoi is embarking on a new chapter in his football journey after joining the Young Africans technical team, with the former Bafana Bafana star set to test himself in Tanzania.
While the move represents a fresh challenge in his coaching career, adapting to unfamiliar surroundings is nothing new for him.
Having spent much of his playing career abroad, including competing in the English Premier League, Dikgacoi believes those experiences have equipped him to embrace life outside his comfort zone once again.
Speaking to SABC Sport, the former midfielder reflected on how his journey has prepared him for the opportunity.
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'It's something I am used to'
"It takes me out of my comfort zone, but I have to adapt very quickly because I know what it's like being away from home, and I've been in this position before, even when I was still playing football," he explained.
"Even though it's been in different places and with different weather, cultures, and people, it's something I am used to.
"So for me, it doesn't really matter if I am out of my comfort zone."
Managing expectations at Yanga
Yanga are the undisputed kings of Tanzanian football, with a current run of five consecutive domestic championships.
Such dominance brings a heavy burden of expectation for any incoming technical staff, a reality that Dikgacoi is fully aware of.
The former Bafana star is setting his sights on the CAF Champions League, where Yanga aim to truly make their mark against the continent's elite.
"Yanga is a big club with a rich history, and a lot is expected from us to deliver and continue where the team left off in the past five seasons, winning league titles," Dikgacoi admitted.
"But we can only hope and pray to help the team achieve even more, especially in the CAF Champions League."
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Reuniting with Mngqithi
A driving force behind Dikgacoi’s move to Tanzania is his long-standing relationship with Manqoba Mngqithi.
The pair first worked together during their respective first spells at Golden Arrows.
Their history creates a foundation of trust that is essential in a high-stakes coaching environment.
The synergy between the head coach and his set-piece specialist will be vital as they look to navigate the pressures of the Tanzanian giants.
Having been a key player under Mngqithi, Dikgacoi possesses a deep understanding of the head coach's philosophy and tactical requirements.
This relationship allows for a seamless integration into the technical bench, where Dikgacoi can focus on his specific responsibilities while contributing to the overall strategic vision.
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