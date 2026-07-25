Kagisho Dikgacoi draws on his experience abroad for Young Africans' role - 'I’ve been in this position before'

Kagisho Dikgacoi is embarking on a new chapter in his football journey after joining the Young Africans technical team, with the former Bafana Bafana star set to test himself in Tanzania.

While the move represents a fresh challenge in his coaching career, adapting to unfamiliar surroundings is nothing new for him.

Having spent much of his playing career abroad, including competing in the English Premier League, Dikgacoi believes those experiences have equipped him to embrace life outside his comfort zone once again.

Speaking to SABC Sport, the former midfielder reflected on how his journey has prepared him for the opportunity.











