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cm grafica zhegrova juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Zhegrova not in the squad and on his way out: Lazio and Al-Ittihad are interested

Juventus
Transfers
Lazio
Al Ittihad
E. Zhegrova

For the Kosovar, the moment of departure from Continassa is drawing near

Juventus and Al-Ittihad have made an enquiry for Edon Zhegrova, although he is not the only profile on the Saudi club's list. This is according to Romeo Agresti, who reports the Jeddah club's interest in the Kosovo-born 1999 player, who was not called up today by Luciano Spalletti for this evening's match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium.


Lazio are also in the frame for the right side of the attack. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the name at the top of the Biancocelesti hierarchy's list is Zhegrova, seen as a possible alternative to Gustav Isaksen and, if needed, as an option on the opposite flank for Mattia Zaccagni.

  • Lazio

    The deal could be structured as a loan without an obligation to buy, a solution Juventus would already be open to. Lazio can also make the move fit their parameters because the 27-year-old Kosovan earns around €2.5 million.


    A natural left-footer with strong one-on-one ability, Zhegrova could be another piece in completing the attack. His possible arrival could also coincide with the final addition in the forward department, especially with competition for Harder growing.


    Lazio are also drawn to the Kosovan winger because he already knows Italian football: 20 appearances last season, including Sunday's in Frosinone on the opening day of the league campaign, when he came on in the second half in place of Conceicao. The Biancocelesti remain on alert. Before moving for Zhegrova, however, the club must finalise an attacking departure. Once space has been freed up in that department, they can launch their move for the Juventus winger.


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