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cm grafica inzaghi al hilal 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus: why Inzaghi is the perfect successor to Spalletti

Juventus
Transfers
S. Inzaghi

The former Inter and Lazio manager is considered in Turin to be the ideal candidate to take charge of Juventus in the future.

Juventus still back Luciano Spalletti, but they are already weighing up alternatives for the future. Simone Inzaghi would be their leading target, although the club would rather avoid an immediate change of manager. If the situation worsens,Juventus could turn to Antonio Conte to launch a new project or appoint Stefano Pioli on a temporary basis, with no guarantee he would remain in the role.


Should Spalletti stay until the end of the season, Inzaghi would be the favourite to manage Juventus in the future. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, his appeal lies in his ability to adapt quickly to different situations, get the best out of players and work in line with the club's needs.

  • Inzaghi's results at Lazio and Inter show what he can do. He has earned his players' trust by building united, ambitious groups. He works with young players and established stars, runs the dressing room with authority and publicly defends his team in difficult moments.


    At Lazio, he won one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppe, while at Inter he won one Serie A title, two Coppe Italia and three Supercoppe. Despite the Champions League final defeats and the league title that slipped away, his overall record remains positive. He has also helped increase the value of the players and clubs he has worked with.


    Getting results while making the most of the resources available could convince Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The club need to turn things around without compromising their financial sustainability, and Inzaghi is regarded as a manager who can work within financial constraints, operating carefully in the transfer market without necessarily demanding major investment.


    He would also know that, at least initially, he would have to make sacrifices in Turin and focus on targeted signings. Restoring Juventus to the top, though, would offer him a particularly stimulating challenge: a more complex job than his previous roles, but also a chance to further prove his worth.


    After two years in Saudi Arabia, Inzaghi could be willing to accept a salary in line with Juventus' financial means, possibly with performance-related bonuses. That would allow Juventus to invest in an ambitious manager without placing an excessive burden on their finances.



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