Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali confirmed at the club's shareholders' meeting that, under the regulations, Edon Zhegrova cannot be added to the UEFA list in place of Manuel Locatelli: "Locatelli is a player trained in Italy and can only be replaced by a player trained in Italy: so Ekhator, not Zhegrova."
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Juventus UEFA squad list, Carnevali confirms: “Zhegrova cannot replace Locatelli, Ekhator can”
Next matches
Injury will keep Locatelli out until March, while Zhegrova was not included in the UEFA squad list at the start of the season, nor was Jeff Ekhator, who was injured when the lists were drawn up. The former Genoa player, born in 2006, returned to the league matchday squad for Sunday evening's 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.
Juventus have therefore decided to amend the list (a change permitted in the event of serious injuries) and have added the centre-forward they signed from Genoa in the summer to the manager's list of available players.
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