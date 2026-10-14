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Celik JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus squad for Celta Vigo: Boga out, Celik and Neto included

Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Juventus
Celta Vigo
Europa League

Spalletti’s squad for the Europa League

Juventus have named their squad for tomorrow's match against Celta Vigo on matchday two of the Europa League league phase. Boga stays at home despite training with the squad this morning. Long-term injury absentees Yildiz, Locatelli and Grabara also miss out. Juventus have left Zhegrova, Milik, Rugani, Thuram and Ekhator off the list, with the last two also injured.


Latest arrival Neto makes the squad after missing the trip to Cagliari through suspension. Zeki Celik is also included despite training separately at the Continassa this morning.


  • UEFA Europa League | Celta Vigo-Juventus | The squad

    2 Celik


    3 Bremer


    4 Gatti


    6 Kelly


    7 Conceicao


    8 Koopmeiners


    9 Kolo Muani


    12 Douglas Luiz


    15 Kalulu


    17 Alajbegovic


    20 Cambiaso


    22 McKennie


    23 Pinsoglio


    25 Vicario


    26 Lucumi


    27 Woltemade


    29 Sarr


    31 Gonzalez


    32 Cabal


    33 Neto



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15 Oct 2026

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