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Jeremie Boga JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus squad: Boga returns

Juventus
J. Boga

Spalletti’s squad list for the Lazio match

These are the players Luciano Spalletti has called up for this evening's 8.45pm Juventus match against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in the seventh round of the league season. Jeremie Boga returns to the squad.

  • Juventus-Lazio: the squad list

    2 Celik


    3 Bremer


    4 Gatti


    6 Kelly


    7 Conceicao


    8 Koopmeiners


    9 Kolo Muani


    11 Zhegrova


    12 Douglas Luiz


    13 Boga


    15 Kalulu


    17 Alajbegovic


    20 Cambiaso


    22 McKennie


    23 Pinsoglio


    24 Rugani


    25 Vicario


    26 Lucumi


    27 Woltemade


    29 Sarr


    31 Gonzalez


    32 Cabal


    33 Neto


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Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

18 Oct 2026

LAZ

LAZ