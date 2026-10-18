These are the players Luciano Spalletti has called up for this evening's 8.45pm Juventus match against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in the seventh round of the league season. Jeremie Boga returns to the squad.
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Juventus squad: Boga returns
Juventus-Lazio: the squad list
2 Celik
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
6 Kelly
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
9 Kolo Muani
11 Zhegrova
12 Douglas Luiz
13 Boga
15 Kalulu
17 Alajbegovic
20 Cambiaso
22 McKennie
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
25 Vicario
26 Lucumi
27 Woltemade
29 Sarr
31 Gonzalez
32 Cabal
33 Neto
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